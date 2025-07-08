The Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday approved 35 per cent horizontal reservation for women native to the state in government jobs. The decision comes months ahead of the state Assembly elections.

The approval was part of a broader package of schemes, including the establishment of the Bihar Youth Commission, aimed at enhancing youth employment and empowerment.

Bihar Chief Secretary S Siddharth told ANI, "...women native to the state will be allowed 35 per cent horizontal reservation on all posts in direct appointment in all government service cadres of Bihar state."

The state already provides 50 per cent reservation for women in Panchayati Raj institutions.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also announced the formation of the Bihar Youth Commission. He said the commission would coordinate with government departments to ensure better education and employment for the state's youth. "I am happy to inform you that with an aim of providing more and more employment opportunities to the youths of Bihar, training them, and making them empowered and capable, the state government has decided to constitute Bihar Youth Commission," Kumar said on X. "This commission will play a significant role in advising the government on all matters related to improving and uplifting the condition of youths in the society. It will also coordinate with government departments to ensure better education and employment for the youth," he added.