'Crime capital of India': Rahul Gandhi slams Nitish, BJP over Patna murder

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi blamed the BJP-Nitish govt for the murder of businessman Gopal Khemka and urged voters to 'save Bihar' in upcoming polls

Rahul Gandhi called upon voters to bring change in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. (Photo: PTI/File photo)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the BJP and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the murder of prominent businessman in Patna, blaming them for making the state “crime capital of India.”
 
The businessman, Gopal Khemka ,was shot dead near his residence in the Gandhi Maidan area late Friday night by a bike-borne assailant. Police said the incident occurred around 11:40 pm as he was about to get out of his car. His son had also been murdered in Hajipur seven years ago.
 

'Every murder is a cry for change': Rahul Gandhi

 
In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, “The brazen murder of businessman Gopal Khemka in Patna has once again proven that the BJP and Nitish Kumar together have turned Bihar into India’s crime capital. Today, Bihar lives in the shadow of loot, gunfire, and murder. Crime has become the new normal here — and the government is utterly ineffective.”
 
 
“Brothers and sisters of Bihar, this injustice can no longer be tolerated. A government that cannot ensure the safety of your children cannot be entrusted with your future either,” he added.
 
The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha called upon voters to bring change in the upcoming assembly elections. “Every murder, every loot, every bullet is a cry for change. Now is the time for a new Bihar — where there is no fear, only progress. This time, the vote is not just to change the government, but to save Bihar,” he said.

Political backlash, SIT formed

 
The murder, coming just months ahead of the state assembly polls, has drawn strong reactions from opposition leaders. Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejashwi Yadav called it a “horrible” incident and criticised the state’s law enforcement. “The CM is unconscious and tired; officers are running the government,” he told news agency ANI.
 
Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan visited Khemka’s family and assured that law and order agencies would be made more proactive. “I hope strict action will be taken under the law as soon as possible,” he said.
 
The Bihar police have constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), including officials from the Special Task Force and central district police, to investigate the case.  (With inputs from agencies)

First Published: Jul 06 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

