BJP urges Christian youth in Kerala to take part in mainstream politics

In a social media post, BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar said his party supports youths entering politics and contributing to nation-building

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
'VikasitaKeralam' needs visionary young leaders committed to development for all, Chandrasekhar said on X. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 1:34 PM IST
The BJP welcomed Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC)'s appeal to Christian youth to join mainstream politics and said that the call aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

In a social media post, BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar said his party supports youth entering politics and contributing to nation-building. 

"VikasitaKeralam" needs visionary young leaders committed to development for all, he said in a post on 'X'.

"Appreciate the call from KCBC to Christian youth to actively engage in public life and serve society. @BJP4Keralam warmly welcomes youth aspiring to enter politics and contribute to nation-building. This aligns with PM Narendra Modi's vision of one lakh talented youth leading a politics of performance. Vikasita Keralam needs visionary young leaders committed to development for all," Chandrasekhar said. 

The BJP state chief's statement came two days after a prominent Catholic body in Kerala urged the Christian youth to actively take part in politics, saying distancing themselves from the mainstream political process is not a correct stance.

The Youth Commission under the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC), an apex body of Christian bishops, made the appeal in its recent circular issued on Youth Day, which fell on July 6.

"Today's political scenario is utmost chaotic and confusing, and so it is not appropriate for the community youth, having leadership skills and critical thinking abilities, to keep themselves away from politics," it said. 

It underscored that the entry of a new generation with knowledge and talent into politics is crucial for addressing various societal issues.

Issued by KCBC Youth Commission chairperson Christudas R, the circular was read in Catholic churches, cutting across denominations, during the Mass on Sunday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Narendra ModiRajeev ChandrasekharKeralachristian

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

