Home / Politics / Hindi language row: Raut slams Fadnavis, Shinde over BJP MP Dubey's remarks

Hindi language row: Raut slams Fadnavis, Shinde over BJP MP Dubey's remarks

Raut said Shiv Sena chief Shinde and his supporters should remove the photographs of the late Bal Thackeray from their offices if they continued to ally with Dubey

Sanjay Raut
Raut slammed Dubey for his remarks, alleging that he was a middleman known for taking commissions and acting on behalf of certain industrialists. (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 1:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Eknath Shinde, questioning their silence over BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks on the language issue in the state.

Speaking to reporters here, Raut said Shiv Sena chief Shinde and his supporters should remove the photographs of the late Bal Thackeray from their offices if they continued to ally with Dubey.

Amid an outrage over MNS workers thrashing a shopkeeper for not speaking Marathi, Dubey has courted controversy with his reported "patak patak ke marenge" (will thrash you) remarks targeting party chief Raj Thackeray and his cousin Uddhav Thackeray.

"To those beating Hindi speakers in Mumbai, if you have the courage, try beating Urdu speakers in Maharashtra. Even a dog is a tiger in its own home. Decide for yourself who is the dog and who is the tiger," the Godda MP posted on X.

Raut slammed Dubey for his remarks, alleging that he was a "middleman known for taking commissions and acting on behalf of certain industrialists".

"Some of his (Dubey's) activities take place in Mumbai as well. He extorts money from industrialists. He holds a fake degree from Delhi University, which he submitted to the Parliament. Raut claimed.

The Rajya Sabha MP asserted that his party had always maintained cordial relations with the Hindi-speaking community in Mumbai.

We never politicise these issues. We have always maintained dialogue and respect. If someone is not with us, we try to convince them. The Shiv Sena (UBT) never has and never will attack any Hindi-speaking individual. Dubey should understand that, he said.

"Has he (Dubey) been authorised by the Hindi-speaking population of Mumbai to speak for them? The real representatives of this community should come forward and condemn his comments. Only then I will believe they are truly assimilated with Maharashtra, he remarked.

Raut trained his guns on the state leadership, questioning the chief minister and his cabinet's silence on the issue.

A BJP MP uses foul language about Maharashtra and Marathi people, and the chief minister and his cabinet remain silent. What kind of chief minister is this? You (Fadnavis) have no right to even take the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he said.

Raut also demanded accountability from the ruling leadership.

If Eknath Shinde cannot speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on this matter, he should resign. It is the responsibility of Fadnavis, Shinde and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar to rein in Dubey, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BJP urges Christian youth in Kerala to take part in mainstream politics

BJP appoints Manmohan Samal as Odisha president for 2nd consecutive term

Opportunist govt destroyed law and order in Bihar: Kharge takes dig at NDA

YouTuber Manish Kashyap joins Jan Suraaj Party; Kishor sees big role

'Did Pahalgam terrorists join BJP?' Thackeray questions lack of arrests

Topics :Devendra FadnavisHindi languageSanjay RautShiv SenaMaharashtra government

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story