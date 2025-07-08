Hindi language row: Raut slams Fadnavis, Shinde over BJP MP Dubey's remarks

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his deputy Eknath Shinde, questioning their silence over BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's remarks on the language issue in the state.

Speaking to reporters here, Raut said Shiv Sena chief Shinde and his supporters should remove the photographs of the late Bal Thackeray from their offices if they continued to ally with Dubey.

Amid an outrage over MNS workers thrashing a shopkeeper for not speaking Marathi, Dubey has courted controversy with his reported "patak patak ke marenge" (will thrash you) remarks targeting party chief Raj Thackeray and his cousin Uddhav Thackeray.

"To those beating Hindi speakers in Mumbai, if you have the courage, try beating Urdu speakers in Maharashtra. Even a dog is a tiger in its own home. Decide for yourself who is the dog and who is the tiger," the Godda MP posted on X. Raut slammed Dubey for his remarks, alleging that he was a "middleman known for taking commissions and acting on behalf of certain industrialists". "Some of his (Dubey's) activities take place in Mumbai as well. He extorts money from industrialists. He holds a fake degree from Delhi University, which he submitted to the Parliament. Raut claimed.

ALSO READ: Hindi language row: BJP MP Dubey's remarks inappropriate, says Fadnavis The Rajya Sabha MP asserted that his party had always maintained cordial relations with the Hindi-speaking community in Mumbai. We never politicise these issues. We have always maintained dialogue and respect. If someone is not with us, we try to convince them. The Shiv Sena (UBT) never has and never will attack any Hindi-speaking individual. Dubey should understand that, he said. "Has he (Dubey) been authorised by the Hindi-speaking population of Mumbai to speak for them? The real representatives of this community should come forward and condemn his comments. Only then I will believe they are truly assimilated with Maharashtra, he remarked.