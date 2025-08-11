No claim or objection submitted by any party over SIR in Bihar: EC

Political parties are yet to file any objection or claim regarding the addition or deletion of voters in the revised draft electoral roll in poll-bound Bihar, as no such claims have come in till 11 AM on Monday, Election Commission of India said.

Releasing its daily bulletin today, the poll body said that from August 1 to August 11, over 1,60,813 Booth Level Agents across national and state parties have not filed any objections or claims to the draft roll prepared after the enumeration forms were collected as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

However, over 10,570 individual electors have submitted their claims and objections within the same time period, with over 127 objections being disposed off after seven days.

The ECI has also received 54,432 Form 6, which pertains to the registration of new electors after they are 18 years of age. The Election Commission, in its daily bulletin has reiterated that "as per SIR orders, no name can be deleted from the draft list publishing on August 1, 2025 without passing a speaking order by the ERO/AERO after conducting an enquiry and after giving a fair and reasonable opportunity." The Bihar SIR has been repeatedly criticised by the Opposition parties, calling the revision as unconstitutional and alleging that voter list manipulation might happen to favour a particular political party. The Opposition has been protesting against the SIR in and out of Parliament, also planning a march to ECI's AShoka road office from Parliament on Monday.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has alleged that all the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are filling out "fake forms" in one room while making the announcement for the march. Notably, the ECI has granted an appointment for an interaction at 12 PM with Congress, after the party levied serious allegations of fraud in elections, and the ECI "colluding" with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to "destroy the electoral system in India." The appointment is granted in response to Jairam Ramesh's request on "behalf of certain political parties". The Election Commission has requested to submit the names of upto 30 people along with their vehicle numbers for the interaction due to the limitation of space.