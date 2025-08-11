Home / Politics / Healthcare, education now commercialised, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Healthcare, education now commercialised, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat argued that the commercialisation of these institutions has led to centralisation and outlined the need to reinstate the notion of service with these institutions

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan
Mohan Bhagwat distinguished between Western philosophy of "survival of the fittest" and Indian philosophy, saying that our philosophy is that "the capable one would revive everyone." (Photo:PTI)
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 10:38 AM IST
Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat expressed concern over the "commercialisation" of the health and education institutions in the country.

Addressing the public after inaugurating the Cancer Care Centre at Madhav Srishti Arogya Kendra in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, Bhagwat said that both sectors, once considered acts of service, have now become unaffordable and inaccessible for the common man. 

"Everyone feels the need for education and healthcare, but both are out of the reach of common man's financial abilities. It is not easily accessible and affordable. The education and health institutions are increasing but they are now out of the abilities of common man. This is because earlier they were provided with the intent of 'seva' (service), but now they have been commercialised," RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said.

Bhagwat argued that the commercialisation of these institutions has led to centralisation and outlined the need to reinstate the notion of service with these institutions. 

"The society needs such medical treatment which is simple and accessible. Centralisation also happens due to commercialisation; it is the era of corporations, so education gets affected. Earlier, there used to be 70-70 educational centres in each province, people used to send their children there and they got an education. Now, students have to go far away for education. It is the same with medical treatment also, because it has been centralised. When people go for medical treatment, there are expenses for accommodation, food, etc. Many things happen in this course. That is why a simple, easy, and low-cost treatment is required. Its basic solution is that all this should be done with a feeling of service," Mohan Bhagwat said.

Mohan Bhagwat distinguished between Western philosophy of "survival of the fittest" and Indian philosophy, saying that our philosophy is that "the capable one would revive everyone." 

"CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) is a very technical and formal term. The term we have for this is 'Dharma'. 'Dharma' means shouldering our social responsibility. 'Dharma' connects and elevates society. The West says that only the capable would survive - Survival of the Fittest. Here (in India), they say that the capable ones would revive everyone," Bhagwat said.

"That's why, we have 'Vidya Dadati Vinayam, Vinayam Yati Patratam, Patratvad Dhanam Aapnoti, Dhanat Dharmam Tato Sukham. If you use wealth for the welfare of society, it gives peace," he added.

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

