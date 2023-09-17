Home / Politics / No power in the world..: Rajnath Singh attacks INDIA over Sanatan row

No power in the world..: Rajnath Singh attacks INDIA over Sanatan row

To that, the Defence Minister said on Saturday, "The remarks are very unfortunate. Our Santan Dharma carries the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', which means the world is a family"

ANI
Photo: Twitter @rajnathsingh

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2023 | 9:15 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Amid the firestorm of protest over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's rant against Sanatana, which was echoed by Congress's Priyank Kharge, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday termed their remarks as "unfortunate", adding that Sanatan Dharma was eternal and no power in the world could destroy it.

Addressing a seminar in Chennai earlier, Udhayanidhi, the minister for Sports and Youth Affairs in Tamil Nadu, equated Sanatana with "mosquitoes, dengue, malaria, fever and corona", adding that it should be eradicated and not merely opposed.

To that, the Defence Minister said on Saturday, "The remarks are very unfortunate. Our Santan Dharma carries the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', which means the world is a family. You will have seen your mothers and sisters setting aside a tiny portion of ground wheat (atta) or flour for a passing ant to feed on when they are kneading the dough in the kitchen. This is what our Sanatan Dharma teaches. It has been passed down through generations and is eternal. No power in the world can destroy it."

Earlier, on Saturday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, too, took a swipe at the Opposition bloc - the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) - amid the furore around the DMK leader's Sanatan rant, saying that it spreads the message of love across the world.

Addressing a public rally at Khargone, Chouhan said, "Our Opposition leaders are saying Sanatan should be eradicated. Sonia-ji (Congress leader Sonia Gandhi) and Rahul-ji (Congress leader Rahul Gandhi) should tell us when they will stop abusing our Sanatan culture."

Taking a strong exception to Udhaynidhi's statement, BJP leaders and seers had earlier demanded that he take back his words and issue an apology.

Also Read

Trying to wash his sins: Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Chouhan's welfare schemes

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence

Ahead of MP polls, Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises 10 'social revolutions'

Sanatan Dharma remark: BJP demands apology, Udhayanidhi says will repeat it

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Congress leaders call for adopting cautious approach on Sanatan Dharma row

Parl panels reconstituted; Rahul remains member of Committee on Defence

Not feasible for me to attend flag-hoisting in new parl building: Kharge

Cong rejects 'One Nation, One Election', calls it assault on Constitution

CWC meet: Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 from east to west 'under consideration'

Topics :Rajnath SinghRahul GandhiShivraj Singh ChouhanSonia Gandhi

First Published: Sep 17 2023 | 6:57 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in state

TotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISRO

We are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiaries

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story