No power in world can seperate me from my Prime Minister: Chirag Paswan

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Minister for Food Processing Industries and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday said that that no power in the world could seperate him from his Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Chirag Paswan stated, "I want to send a clear message to everyone who thinks my relationship with the Prime Minister is strained. I've communicated this many times, and my actions demonstrate that no one can separate me from Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. Those who are indulging in wishful thinking, believing they can drive a wedge between us or that I will distance myself from the NDA alliance, need to understand that this will not happen. I am not going to part ways."

During a recent event for his party's SC/ST cell in Patna, Paswan said that he would not hesitate to give up his ministerial position, just as his father did.

"When I was speaking to my people in Bihar, I expressed that neither my father nor I have ever been driven by a desire for power. I will not support any wrong decisions simply because I am in a position of power," Paswan said. On speculations that he might leave NDA, Paswan said, "I am not offering any explanation for my comments, but the truth is that my father had no greed for power, and I have no attachment to it either," Union Minister Chirag Paswan stated.

"I will strongly advance the vision of both the Prime Minister and my father, Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. My focus is on strengthening the Prime Minister's position, and every worker in my party is dedicated to this goal. Those who think they can separate me from Prime Minister Modi Ji are only chasing unattainable dreams," he said.