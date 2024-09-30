Israel's Netanyahu biggest terrorist after Adolf Hitler: Mehbooba Mufti

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is the "biggest terrorist after Adolf Hitler" as the Jewish leader has turned Palestine and Lebanon into "gas chambers". Mehbooba had earlier condemned the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Israeli airstrikes and cancelled her election campaign for a day to extend support to the people of Lebanon and Palestine. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "The International Criminal Court has given a verdict against Netanyahu. This (attacks in Lebanon) incident has proved that he is really a criminal who has killed thousands of persons in Palestine and is now doing the same in Lebanon. No condemnation is enough," Mehbooba told PTI Videos.

Terming Netanyahu as "the biggest terrorist after Hitler", the former chief minister said, "Hitler set up gas chambers to kill people but Netanyahu has turned Palestine and Lebanon into gas chambers where they are killing people in thousands," she said.

Mehbooba said the government's decision to have ties with the Netanyahu regime is wrong. "We have stood by Palestine since the times of Mahatma Gandhi. Having ties with a regime and supplying weapons and drones that are being used to kill people, I think, is a wrong decision," she added.

Asked about BJP criticism of her tweet terming slain Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah a martyr, Mufti said the saffron party should look at the "outpouring" in the country against the killing.

"What will the BJP tell me? They are the ones who stood by the rapists of an eight-year-old girl in Kathua. Those convicts are today serving their sentences. I had to remove two of their ministers for supporting the rapists," the PDP chief said.

"What do they (BJP) know about the long struggle of Nasrallah for the people of Palestine? They should see how many people are coming out in Kashmir, in Lucknow and other parts of the country and raising slogans for the martyr. They should realise how wrong their thinking is," she said.