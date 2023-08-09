Northeast will unite to make Narendra Modi PM for third term: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister and BJP's chief troubleshooter in the northeast Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday asserted that despite the ethnic strife in Manipur, the party will win both the Lok Sabha seats from the state in next year's general elections.

He called upon party workers to get ready for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and focus on increasing organisational strength across the region so that it can win maximum number of seats.

Addressing a vistarak' meet of the region here, Sarma said, "People are asking how will the BJP fare in Manipur. I want to tell them that we will win both Lok Sabha seats from the state.

"Though there are clashes now, when it comes to making Modi the prime minister for a third term, the entire northeast will be united," he said.

He said due to development work undertaken by the Narendra Modi government, prices of essential commodities in Manipur have not increased as much as compared to 2012, when the state had witnessed prolonged national highway blockades by different organisations over various demands.

"Had it not been for the Silchar-Jiribam road, prices of petrol and diesel would have touched Rs 1,000 per litre in today's situation. In 2012, where this route was not there, these products had to be airlifted to Imphal and prices had touched Rs 350-400 per litre.

"Prices of essential items have also not increased to the degree that it had in 2012. The supply line to the (Imphal) valley has been kept clear, the BJP leader added.

He urged the party workers to view the region collectively in terms of Lok Sabha seats, which comes to 25 and is a significant number in the national political landscape.

"We are eight states with seats ranging from one to 14 in the Lok Sabha. Collectively, we are 25, which is a big number. Together we can have a positive influence," he added.

Sarma also asked the party members to not speculate on which seats the BJP will contest and the ones which it will leave for its allies in the NDA.

"NDA is a reality. The PM has said we have to maintain the spirit of NDA. Whether we will contest a seat or an ally will do, the central leadership will decide. Our task is to be prepared to ensure victory of our candidate in whichever seat the party decides to contest," he said.

"Even in seats where BJP doesn't stand a chance in today's scenario, we need to find out our strength and start working on it. We have to work with a long-term agenda," he said.

Sarma said Assam BJP ministers and Lok Sabha MPs will be meeting in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss poll preparations.

He also took a dig at the Congress and accused it of not working for the country during its long tenures in power.

"The Congress never worked for social upliftment and eradicating ills like untouchability. It never worked for economic independence of the country. It only propagated dynastic politics," he claimed.

"It moved away from the legacy of the freedom movement. As we commemorate the launch of Quit India movement today, let us free ourselves from dynastic politics, colonial legacy, corruption and such ills," the Assam CM added.