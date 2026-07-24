Not holding Neet debate will send wrong message to country: Rijiju in LS

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday urged the Opposition to let a debate take place in the Lok Sabha over the NEET paper leak issue, asserting that any excuse made by them would send a wrong signal to the country.

However, the Congress and other opposition parties continued to insist on resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Making a statement in the House, Rijiju said the government has repeatedly approached opposition parties, including the Congress, to let debate take place in Parliament.

He said since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has himself assured people that there will be a law in place on paper leaks and that fast track courts will be set up to clear such cases, the opposition should not attach pre-conditions.