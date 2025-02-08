Business Standard

Saturday, February 08, 2025 | 02:42 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / FIR lodged against Rahul in Odisha for making 'anti-national' statement

FIR lodged against Rahul in Odisha for making 'anti-national' statement

The FIR was registered based on a complaint lodged by members of BJP, its youth wing, RSS

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

The complaint alleged that Gandhi has been deliberately making anti-national statements. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An FIR has been registered against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Odisha's Jharsuguda district for allegedly making an "anti-national" statement, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

The FIR was registered on Friday based on a complaint lodged by members of BJP, its youth wing, RSS, Bajrang Dal, of Jharsuguda district against Gandhi to IGP Northern Range, Himanshu Lal on February 5, the officer said.

An FIR has been registered against Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, at Jharsuguda police station (case No 31) under section 152 (criminalizes acts that threaten India's sovereignty, unity, and integrity), 197(1) (d) (for making or publishing false or misleading information that threatens India's unity, sovereignty, integrity, or security) of BNS, the officer said.

 

The complaint alleged that Gandhi has been deliberately making anti-national statements which hurt each and every Indian individual.

The IGP forwarded the complaint to Jharsuguda SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas for inquiry and necessary legal action.

As per the direction of the SP, an FIR has been registered against Gandhi at Jharsuguda police station (case No 31).

"I do not know the nature of the allegation against Rahul Gandhi, let me see it first. The Congress as a political party has been fighting against the ideology of BJP and RSS," former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Srikant Jena told PTI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Centre doing everything to weaken Constitution, democracy: Priyanka Gandhi

Dinesh Sharma

Breakdown of SP's arrogance: BJP MP as party leads in Milkipur bypoll

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Cong MP Priyanka Gandhi in Kerala for 3 day visit to meet local leadership

Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka, Robert Vadra, Robert, Vadra

Delhiites want relief: Robert Vadra calls for focus on AQI, women's safety

New Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

BJP's Chandrabhanu Paswan leads with 22,152 votes in UP's Milkipur bypoll

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Odisha Congress defamation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 2:38 PM IST

Explore News

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVEArvind Kejriwal loses New Delhi SeatWho Will Be BJP Delhi CM Face?Okhla Elections 2025Adarsh Nagar Assembly result 2025Delhi Election Winner ListKalkaji Assembly result 2025Patparganj Assembly resultGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon