We have so many good schemes...you should study them: Gehlot to PM Modi

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday highlighted the schemes implemented by the state government for the benefit of the public and further appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to study schemes and accordingly implement a few of those policies in the country.

Addressing reporters in Bikaner, CM Gehlot said, "We appeal to the Prime Minister that we have so many good schemes, you should study them. Whatever scheme you like, implement it in the country. If we can give insurance, Old Pension scheme then why can't centre."

CM Gehlot further mentioned that all promises and the schemes that were announced in the run-up to the elections will be implemented.

"We have experienced that our schemes were stopped as soon as the government changed. Our one guarantee is that not a single scheme of ours will be stopped, which is currently underway," CM said.

Earlier launching a blistering attack on the Congress-run Rajasthan government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said people have made up their minds to vote out the Ashok Gehlot regime and bring back the BJP.

Addressing the 'Parivartan Sankalp Mahasabha' in Jaipur, PM Modi said the Congress deserves to score zero marks for their inept administration and governance in the state.

"The Congress deserves to score a big zero for the way they ran government here. The people of Rajasthan have made up their minds to remove the Gehlot government and bring the BJP back," PM Modi said. He added that the Congress government, under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, wasted five important years of Rajasthan's youth.

The 2023 Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election is expected to be held in or before December this year. The Congress party holds the majority in the Rajasthan Assembly, which comprises 200 seats, with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot leading the state government.

The previous assembly elections in the state were held in December 2018, when the Indian National Congress emerged as the single-largest party with 100 seats, falling short by 1 seat to secure the majority mark.

The Congress, however, formed the state government after an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party with Congress leader Ashok Gehlot becoming the Chief Minister.