National Democratic Alliance leaders on Tuesday extended their support for 'One Nation. One Election' bill, highlighting the key aspects of the bill such as the lack of "time-wasting" by holding the elections at the same time every five years.

Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayanade noted that the continuous elections "waste" the country's time and money and emphasised on the necessity of One Nation, One Election.

"Continuous elections waste our country's time and money. To be free from this, One Nation One Election is necessary," she said.

Additionally, TDP MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu also extended his party's support, calling the bill a "pro-development Bill."

"We are supporting this One Nation One Election Bill because it is a pro-development Bill. This Bill will help in good governance in the country. Whenever there is a discussion on development, a discussion on good governance, Chandrababu Naidu is always at the forefront, he has always supported everything in these two aspects. In the same way, we are supporting this One Nation One Election Bill," Devarayalu said. Read: One India One election Updates

Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant suggested that One Nation One Election will be "good" for the country.

More From This Section

"It will be good for the country. It was PM Modi's commitment to implement it. We are with him," Sawant said.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal questioned the opposition for opposing the bill.

"Why are they (the opposition) outright rejecting without debating something that was initiated with the creation of the Constitution and implemented for the next 20 years?" he said.

Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal introduced the Constitution (129 Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, paving the way for the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal. The proposal aims to hold simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies across the country.

In addition, the law minister also introduced bills to amend the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963; the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991; and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, as per the day's schedule. These bills aim to align assembly elections in Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and Puducherry with the proposed simultaneous elections.