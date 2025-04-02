'Our govt understands hardship, BJP only plays politics': DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state, accusing them of only "engaging in politics" while asserting that the Congress government recognises people's hardship.

"Our government understands the people's hardships, but the BJP is only engaging in politics," Shivakumar told reporters while reacting to the Karnataka BJP holding protests against price hikes across multiple sectors in Karnataka.

He said that the Congress government in Karnataka has not increased waste management prices. It was, he added, the BJP that enacted legislation in this regard and implemented it in 2022.

"We have not increased the prices for waste management; it was the BJP that enacted the law and implemented it in 2022. Additionally, the central government had given directions for a price hike. The BJP had raised the prices, but we have reduced them as much as possible," Deputy CM Shivakumar said.

He said that the decision to increase water prices came due to "unavoidable necessity", but the government was not raising the prices "excessively" since it would affect people experiencing poverty. Shivakumar advocated for this decision to ensure sustainability since water losses amount to Rs 1,000 crore.

"We have reduced electricity prices, but the BJP is not talking about that... (Dairy) Farmers will receive additional financial benefits (from the hike in milk prices), but the BJP is against farmers... There is an unavoidable necessity to increase water prices, but we cannot raise them excessively as it would affect the poor. Water losses amount to Rs 1,000 crore, and we have taken this decision to ensure sustainability for the next phase," he added.

After the price of diesel in Karnataka set to rise by Rs 2 per litre, former Chief Minister BJP Central Parliamentary Board member BS Yediyurappa will take part in protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru city on Wednesday against Congress led State Government's frequent hike in prices of essential commodities.

Speaking to the media at his Dhavalagiri residence in Dollars Colony, Bengaluru, he stated that the common people are struggling due to the continuous rise in prices. The protest will begin at Freedom Park, and he urged everyone, regardless of political affiliation, to join and make the movement successful.

Earlier, the price of diesel in Karnataka is set to rise by Rs 2 per liter as the state government has increased the sales tax on diesel to 21.17 per cent.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has introduced a new "garbage cess," making it mandatory for Bengaluru residents to pay a solid waste management user fee starting Tuesday, April 1.

Earlier, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy expressed outrage over the implementation of garbage cess in Bengaluru by the Congress-led Karnataka government, stating that the "price hike demon" government in Karnataka is draining the blood of the people like leeches.

In a press statement, he said, "From today, the Congress Company government is imposing a cess even on garbage! It is draining the blood of the people!"

He accused the state government of lying daily and hiking prices every month.

"This is the governance style of the Karnataka East India Congress Company government! From today, the Congress Company government is imposing a cess even on garbage!" Kumaraswamy said.