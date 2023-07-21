Home / Politics / 'INDIA' placards appear in LS for first time, Oppn to stage dharna on Mon

'INDIA' placards appear in LS for first time, Oppn to stage dharna on Mon

This was the first time placards carrying the name of the opposition alliance appeared in the Lok Sabha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The opposition alliance is scheduled to stage a joint dharna near the Gandhi statue in Parliament complex on Monday. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2023 | 7:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

"INDIA" placards appeared in the Lok Sabha for the first time on Friday with members of the newly formed opposition alliance waving them as they pressed for a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation in Manipur.

Members of the Congress and Left parties, among others, stormed into the well of the House carrying placards that read "INDIA wants reply, not silence", "INDIA wants PM to speak in Parliament".

This was the first time placards carrying the name of the opposition alliance appeared in the Lok Sabha.

"Manipur is burning, PM speak about it" read a placard waved by a Congress member in the well of the House.

The opposition alliance is scheduled to stage a joint dharna near the Gandhi statue in Parliament complex on Monday.

Twenty-six opposition parties on Tuesday announced an alliance to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The opposition parties, including arch rivals such as Congress, Trinamool Congress and Left parties, have named the front Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

Members of the opposition alliance have been coordinating strategies to take on the BJP-led government in the ongoing Monsoon session and insisting on a statement from the prime minister in Parliament on the Manipur situation.

The northeastern state of Manipur has been engulfed in ethnic violence since May 3. More than 160 people have lost their lives and several have been injured in the violence so far.

Also Read

Opposition, NDA expected to set tone for 2024 Lok Sabha elections today

All-party Opposition meet ahead of 2024 elections today; all you must know

Sonia Gandhi extends dinner invite to united Opposition, including AAP

New parliament building: PM releases commemorative postal stamps and coins

New Parliament building LIVE updates: Phase II of inaugural event begins

Kharge, Rahul, Priyanka to address rally in Rajasthan on August 9: Randhawa

Rajya Sabha proceedings washed out over Manipur uproar, to meet on Monday

Why central team not sent to Manipur, says Mamata at Kolkata rally

The politics and economics of MLA defecting to rival parties

Massive wave of change prevailing in BJP-ruled MP: Priyanka Gandhi

Topics :ParliamentLok SabhaOppositionOpposition parties

First Published: Jul 21 2023 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story