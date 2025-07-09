Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 03:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Maharashtra polls were 'rigged', Bihar won't be, claims Rahul Gandhi

Maharashtra polls were 'rigged', Bihar won't be, claims Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi earlier alleged large-scale irregularities in the 2024 Maharashtra polls, calling the BJP-led alliance's win 'industrial-scale rigging'

LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a protest amid 'Bihar bandh' called by the INDIA bloc

LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a protest amid 'Bihar bandh' called by the INDIA bloc against Special Intensive Revision in the state, in Patna, Wednesday | Photo: PTI

Boris Pradhan
Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre is seeking to "rig" the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, similar to the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls.
 
The Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha took part in the 'Bihar Bandh' called by opposition parties in Patna against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls by the Election Commission. He led the Opposition INDIA bloc's protest march to the Election Commission’s office in Patna.
 
Addressing INDIA bloc workers, Rahul Gandhi said, “Maharashtra Assembly elections were rigged to favour the BJP and the NDA. They want to repeat it in Bihar, which we will not allow.” 
 
 
“The Election Commission must protect the Constitution. It is working on instructions from the BJP. These Election Commissioners have been nominated by the BJP. The special intensive revision of the electoral rolls is an attempt to steal an election. We will not allow the EC to steal the (voting) rights of the electorate, especially the youth,” he added, as quoted by news agency PTI.
 
Opposition moves Supreme Court against electoral roll revision

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar has led to a heated controversy, with leaders from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) moving the Supreme Court to contest the Election Commission's decision. Several civil society groups, including the People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) and the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR), have also approached the top court against the poll panel's decision. They argue that the SIR in Bihar seeks to disenfranchise eligible young voters and violates multiple provisions of the Constitution and the Representation of People (RP) Act, 1950.
 
Rahul Gandhi alleged EC's role in Maharashtra Assembly polls
 
Rahul Gandhi and the Congress have consistently alleged irregularities in the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, in which the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a massive victory. According to Gandhi, the outcome was a case of “industrial-scale rigging”.
 
The Congress leader has often pointed to what he alleged was the addition of fake voters to the roll, artificially inflated voter turnout, deliberate bogus voting, and manipulation of the process for appointing election commissioners.
 
All polls held according to law: Election Commission
 
The Election Commission has dismissed the Congress’ allegations, noting that no serious complaints had been lodged by the party or its appointed polling agents during the voting process. 
 
The poll body stated that voting in each polling booth occurred in the presence of polling agents formally appointed by candidates or political parties. Furthermore, the ECI mentioned that no political party had filed a substantial number of appeals against the new additions to the voter rolls.
 

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

