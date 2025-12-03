Oppn meets in Parliament to discuss joint strategy for Winter Session

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Leaders of several opposition parties met in Parliament on Wednesday to discuss their joint strategy for the Winter Session.

Floor leaders of various parties, including the Congress, DMK, RJD, SP, JMM, CPI-M, CPI, IUML, NCP-SP, and SS-UBT, attended the meeting, while Trinamool Congress (TMC) skipped it.

The TMC was also absent from the last meeting of Opposition leaders, held on December 1 the first day of the winter session.

Leaders of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, were present at the meeting, which was held in Kharge's chamber.

During the meeting, the leaders also stressed that their unity and continued pressure on the government have forced it to agree to their demand for a discussion on Electoral reforms, including SIR.