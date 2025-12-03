Home / Politics / Oppn meets in Parliament to discuss joint strategy for Winter Session

Floor leaders of various parties, including the Congress, DMK, RJD, SP, JMM, CPI-M, CPI, IUML, NCP-SP, and SS-UBT, attended the meeting

Parliament, New Parliament
The Opposition has been protesting in Parliament over their demand for a discussion on SIR. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 12:02 PM IST
Leaders of several opposition parties met in Parliament on Wednesday to discuss their joint strategy for the Winter Session.

Floor leaders of various parties, including the Congress, DMK, RJD, SP, JMM, CPI-M, CPI, IUML, NCP-SP, and SS-UBT, attended the meeting, while Trinamool Congress (TMC) skipped it.

The TMC was also absent from the last meeting of Opposition leaders, held on December 1 the first day of the winter session.

Leaders of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, were present at the meeting, which was held in Kharge's chamber.

During the meeting, the leaders also stressed that their unity and continued pressure on the government have forced it to agree to their demand for a discussion on Electoral reforms, including SIR.

They also called for the smooth functioning of Parliament, saying it is the government's responsibility to ensure it.

The Opposition has been protesting in Parliament over their demand for a discussion on SIR.

Leaders of various parties on Wednesday protested outside the Makar Dwar of Parliament over the new labour codes. They raised slogans against the government and demanded that the labour codes were against the interests of the labour class and needed to be withdrawn.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Parliament winter sessionPaliament Winter sessionParliament

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 12:02 PM IST

