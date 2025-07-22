Home / Politics / Oppn MPs protest against Bihar SIR; vow to press for PM's presence in House

Oppn MPs protest against Bihar SIR; vow to press for PM's presence in House

Earlier, a meeting of INDIA bloc leaders was held in the presence of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha
The opposition also held placards like 'SIR: Stealing Indian Rights' and 'SIR: Subverting Indian Republic'. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 12:01 PM IST
Opposition MPs, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, on Tuesday staged a protest in Parliament House complex against the Election Commission's voter roll revision in Bihar.

The opposition MPs gathered on the steps of Makar Dwar of Parliament and raised slogans against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, alleging that it amounts to stealing elections. 

They also held placards like 'SIR: Stealing Indian Rights' and 'SIR: Subverting Indian Republic'.

MPs of several parties, including the Congress, SP, RJD, TMC, DMK, JMM, among others participated in the protest. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also took part in the protest.

Earlier, a meeting of INDIA bloc leaders was held in the presence of Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. 

During the meeting, the opposition decided to press for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's presence in the House to answer questions on pressing issues, Congress general secretary organisation K C Venugopal said.

The opposition decided to press for Modi's presence in the House to answer questions on issues such as the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, Donald Trump's statements on India-Pakistan "ceasefire", Bihar's SIR process, delimitation, "growing atrocities" against Dalits, Adivasis, Backward classes and women, AI 171 plane crash and Manipur "civil war", Venugopal said. 

These are people's issues and must be given utmost priority, he said.

Sources said the opposition leaders also vowed to raise the issue that Gandhi be allowed to speak inside the House.

It was also decided that the opposition would raise the issue of SIR in both Houses of Parliament.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Rahul GandhiOpposition partiesOppositionBiharAkhilesh Yadavmallikarjun khargeK C Venugopal

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

