Monday, July 21, 2025 | 12:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Monsoon Session: Cong chief Kharge questions Centre over Operation Sindoor

Monsoon Session: Cong chief Kharge questions Centre over Operation Sindoor

Congress MP Kharge said, 'I have given notice under Rule 267 on Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. Till today, the terrorists have not been caught or neutralised'

Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

"The LG of J&K had made a statement that there was an intelligence failure...US President Trump has claimed 24 times that the ceasefire happened only due to his intervention," he said. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Addressing the Upper House of the Parliament on Monday, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge questioned the Centre over the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Congress MP Kharge said, "I have given notice under Rule 267 on Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. Till today, the terrorists have not been caught or neutralised. All parties extended unconditional support to the government. The government should inform us about what has happened." 

He further raised the US President Donald Trump's claim of intervening between India and Pakistan during the Operation Sindoor.

 

"The LG of J & K had made a statement that there was an intelligence failure...US President Trump has claimed 24 times that the ceasefire happened only due to his intervention," he said 

Earlier today, several Opposition leaders invoked the Rule 267 (Notice of Motion for Suspension of Rules) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) to demand a discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor.

Also Read

narendra modi, monsoon session

PM Modi calls Monsoon Session 'celebration of victory', cites Op Sindoor

Om Birla, Om, Birla

Monsoon Session: LS Speaker calls for cooperation, constructive debate

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam, Pawan Khera

PM must be present for Parl debate on 'Pahalgam-Op Sindoor-Trump': Cong

Manickam Tagore, Congress MP

Cong gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha, seeks suspension in Rajya Sabha

Pramod Tiwari, Pramod

We have identified 8 issues: Cong MP Pramod Tiwari ahead of Monsoon Session

Congress MP KC Venugopal also submitted a notice to move an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to discuss the "grave security lapses resulting in the terrorist attack in Paghalgam, and the foreign policy implications post Operation Sindoor". 

Meanwhile, addressing the media persons ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the achievements of Operation Sindoor, saying that the whole world is attracted towards the new "Made in India form of Indian military power."

The Prime Minister also hailed Indian defence forces on the stupendous success of Operation Sindoor, stating that the objectives of the target were achieved 100 per cent and terrorist bases were razed in just 22 minutes. 

"This monsoon session is a celebration of victory. The whole world has seen the strength of India's military power. The target set by the Indian Army in Operation Sindoor was achieved 100%. Under Operation Sindoor, the houses of the masters of terrorists were razed to the ground within 22 minutes. The world has been very attracted to this new form of Made in India military power. These days, whenever I meet people of the world, the world's attraction towards the Made in India weapons being made by India is increasing," the Prime Minister said.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament began today and will continue till August 21, with a break from August 12 to August 18. There will be a total of 21 sittings across 32 days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumSomanathan case, officials, office,

TV Somanathan's missive urging officers to meet non-officials sparks debate

Raj Thackeray, Raj

Cong, AAP, Patidar leaders slam Raj Thackeray for remarks on Sardar Patel

Parliament monsoon session 2025, INDIA bloc Parliament strategy, Operation Sindoor debate, Trump India Pakistan ceasefire claim, electoral roll Bihar SIR, Income Tax Bill 2025, impeachment Justice Yashwant Varma, Modi Parliament statement, bills in m

SIR, Op Sindoor in focus as Monsoon session of Parliament begins on Monday

PremiumCEC Gyanesh Kumar

CEC stays firm amid political storm over Bihar electoral roll revision

Premiumelection, bihar polls

A riddle in Election Commission's roll revision in Bihar: 'Missing' voters

Topics : Monsoon session of Parliament mallikarjun kharge Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack Congress Indian National Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMonika Alcobev IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon