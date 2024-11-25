Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Oppn pushes for discussion on Adani: Cong, AAP give notices in Parliament

Earlier, Congress MP Manickam Tagore B also announced that he would also move for an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha

Congress, Congress flag
Congress MP Manickam Tagore B on Monday morning announced that he was set to move for an adjournment motion. (Photo: ANI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 11:03 AM IST
Congress MP KC Venugopal on Monday gave an adjournment notice ahead of Parliament's winter session to discuss the indictment of Adani group and to form a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the alleged bribery charges.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh has also given a Suspension of Business Notice (under rule 267) to discuss the indictment by a US court.

Similarly, Congress MP Hibi Eden gave an adjournment notice in Lok Sabha on the indictment.

"The government must clarify its stance and ensure unbiased investigations to uphold India's democratic and economic integrity," read MP Eden's letter.

Earlier, Congress MP Manickam Tagore B also announced that he would also move for an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha to hold a discussion on the matter.

"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the house for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance," Tagore, whip of Congress party in Lok Sabha wrote in a letter to the Secretary General of Lok Sabha.

In the letter, Tagore expressed his desire to discuss the matter related to the United States (US) indictment of Gautam Adani over the "bribery, securities, fraud, and wire fraud" charges against Adani Group.

"The bribery scheme involves over 265 million dollars in bribes to bag lucrative solar power deals and defrauding global investors," the letter read.

Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju on Sunday said that the government is ready to "discuss

As the parliament winter session kickstarts today, the house is set to consider or introduce a number of bills in the coming days, including the Waqf Act (Amendment) Bill and banking law bills.

the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, the Bills of Lading Bill, the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, the Railways (Amendment) Bill, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, and the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, are some of the bills up introduction, consideration and passing.

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 11:03 AM IST

