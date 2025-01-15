Opposing Indian state has become Rahul Gandhi's new agenda: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said opposing the Indian state itself has become the "new agenda" of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress.

Gandhi's remark earlier in the day that his party was fighting the "BJP, RSS and the Indian state itself" triggered a row with the BJP alleging that everything the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha does or says is in the direction of breaking India and dividing society. "So, opposing the Indian State itself has become the new agenda of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party!" Sawant wrote on X.

"The Congress party, led by Rahul Gandhi, has forfeited any moral ground to hold or preach the Constitution to others. Earlier, the statement by the South Goa MP, claiming that the Constitution of India was "thrust upon them" is a glaring testament to the deep-seated disrespect and contempt for India and its foundational principles that cultivates within the entitled dynastic leadership of the Congress," the chief minister added. Sawant was referring to Congress MP Viriato Fernandes' earlier controversial statement about developments in Goa post its liberation from the Portuguese rule. Speaking at the inauguration of the new Congress headquarters in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, saying his remark that India got "true independence" after the Ram temple consecration amounted to treason and is an insult to every Indian. "Do not think that we are fighting a fair fight. There is no fairness in this. If you believe that we are fighting a political organisation called the BJP, that we are fighting a political organisation called the RSS, you have not understood what is going on. "The BJP and the RSS have captured every single institution of our country. We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian state itself," Gandhi said.