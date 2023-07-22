Home / Politics / Opposition INDIA full of corrupt, criminals, alleges BJP's Dinesh Sharma

Sharma also said only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can fulfil the aspirations of the people, and not the opposition parties

Press Trust of India Bahraich/Ballia (UP)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2023 | 10:59 PM IST
BJP leader Dinesh Sharma on Saturday criticised the newly formed opposition alliance INDIA, alleging it was full of corrupt people and people with criminal history.

"Corrupt and charge sheeted people have emerged in the form of the opposition alliance. Only the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi work for the sons and daughters of the public, while the leaders of the opposition parties work for their own sons and daughters," Sharma said addressing a programme here.

"The TMC chief will work for her nephew, NCP's Sharad Pawar will work for his daughter, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah will work for his son (Omar), RJD leader Lalu Yadav will work for son Tejashwi, and (SP chief) Akhilesh Yadav will work for his clan," said the former Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister.

BJP's Dayashankar Mishra 'Dayalu', the Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH, too took a jibe at the opposition parties and said 'INDIA' could never dominate 'Bharat' and 'Hindustan.'

"INDIA could never dominate 'Bharat' and 'Hindustan.' It was the name given to the country by the British. The name symbolises the era of slavery," Mishra told reporters in Ballia.

He also attacked former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, saying he does not know how to respect the sentiments of the country.

"Rahul Gandhi sometimes starts considering himself bigger than the country. He does not know how to respect the sentiments of the country," he said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had on Tuesday announced a 26-party grand alliance INDIA, forged to take on the NDA in the next year's general election.

Addressing a joint press conference in Bengaluru, Kharge had said, "This was a very important meeting to save democracy and the Constitution in the interest of the people of the country.

"We have come together and discussed various points. With one voice, people supported the resolution adopted today Our alliance will be called Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).

