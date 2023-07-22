Home / Politics / Atrocities on women are at their peak in West Bengal: BJP WB chief

Atrocities on women are at their peak in West Bengal: BJP WB chief

Targeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the Malda video, the BJP on Saturday claimed she had failed to provide security to women in her state

ANI General News
Sukanta Majumdar (left) was appointed chief of the BJP’s West Bengal unit in September last year

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2023 | 9:00 PM IST
Amid protests and the political fallout of two viral videos - one from trouble-torn Manipur and another from Malda district in West Bengal - state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sukanta Majumdar said on Saturday that atrocities on women are at their peak in the state.

"Atrocities on women is at its peak in West Bengal... Many more incidents have happened in West Bengal. After the 2021 elections, the incidents were not reported...CM Mamata Banerjee does not have the moral right to point fingers," Sukanta Majumdar said.

While the Manipur video purportedly shows two women being paraded in the nude, the BJP on Saturday shared a clip from Malda, claiming that two tribal women seen in the video were stripped, beaten up and tortured as the police remained "mute spectators".

Targeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the Malda video, the BJP on Saturday claimed she had failed to provide security to women in her state.

The ruling Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in its response said that the BJP was needlessly politicising the issue and the women were caught stealing, which prompted outrage by the locals.

Malviya tweeted a purported video, that has surfaced on social media, of the incident, which he claimed took place on July 19 in Pakua Hat, a weekly market, of Bamangola Police Station in Malda.

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeWest BengalCrime against womenBJP

First Published: Jul 22 2023 | 9:00 PM IST

