Stalin takes veiled swipe at BJP, accuses it of wearing 'fake Tamil mask'

Some have put on the "Tamil mask" to deceive people but the calculation they make would misfire, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin said here on Saturday in a veiled attack on the BJP.

In his address at the 42nd anniversary celebrations of 'Muthamizh Peravai', a forum dedicated to nurturing Tamil literature, Stalin recalled the literary work of late chief minister and DMK patriarch 'Kalaignar' M Karunanidhi (1924-2018).

Underlining the government's recently completed initiatives such as the Kalaignar centenary super speciality hospital at Guindy here and the state-of-the-art Kalaignar memorial library in Madurai, he said people have been benefitted through such projects.

Fostering Tamil literature (its three forms, the Muthamizh -- Iyal, Isai and Nadagam) means nurturing Tamil language and protecting the Tamil people.

Without naming anyone, the Chief Minister said: "Today, some (people), even while pursuing activities against the Tamil language and the Tamil people, have put on the Tamil mask and calculate that they can deceive those in Tamil Nadu. However, all their calculation is miscalculation. To make them understand this, people, not only the Tamil Nadu people, but people across India will teach them a fitting lesson."



Stalin's comment comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement that a statue of Tamil saint poet Tiruvalluvar would be installed in France. Amid the BJP's continuing Tamil pitch, the DMK chief's "Tamil mask" remark is seen as taking an aim against the saffron party.