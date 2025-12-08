Home / Politics / Opposition seeks govt statement on IndiGo disruptions, flights chaos

Opposition seeks govt statement on IndiGo disruptions, flights chaos

Speaker Om Birla said Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu will give a detailed statement on the matter in the Lower House on Monday or Tuesday

Representational Image: The opposition has been attacking the government over the IndiGo flight disruptions and blaming it for the "unprecedented crisis".
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 1:02 PM IST
The opposition on Monday demanded in the Lok Sabha that the government should inform the country about what it is doing in the wake of the IndiGo flight disruptions and the inconvenience being faced by the people at various airports across the country.

Speaker Om Birla said Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu will give a detailed statement on the matter in the Lower House on Monday or Tuesday.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha soon after the Question Hour, Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said, "Through you (the Speaker), we request the government that the Civil Aviation Ministry should tell the country through this House that why people in all airports across the country since many days (are facing trouble), there are dialysis patients, people who have weddings in their house, people who want to reach their elderly, there is chaos at the airports."  "We were told that even people wearing Hawai chappals will travel in airplanes but prices have soared to Rs 20,000, coffee (at airports) is for Rs 250 and planes are delayed. Therefore, the government should tell us what is it doing," he said.

The opposition has been attacking the government over the IndiGo flight disruptions and blaming it for the "unprecedented crisis".

The Congress had earlier claimed that the ongoing IndiGo chaos was not an accident but the direct outcome of the BJP government's "relentless push to manufacture a duopoly in the sector".

Over 250 IndiGo flights were cancelled from Delhi and Bengaluru airports on Monday as the disruptions in the crisis-hit airline's flight operations entered the seventh day, sources said.

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 1:02 PM IST

