Tejashwi's absence from Bihar politics shows his lack of attachment: Rai

The Union minister of state for Home, Nityanand Rai, accused Yadav of abandoning the state during times of crises, including the Covid-19 pandemic, floods, etc.

Nityanand Rai
The BJP leader hailed the
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 6:20 PM IST
Union minister Nityanand Rai on Saturday alleged that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's "absence" from Bihar politics shows that he has nothing to do with the people of the state.

Talking to reporters here, Rai said, "Tejashwi Yadav has gone absent from Bihar politics. He did not participate properly in the recent Bihar Assembly session. His decision to leave the state at this point in time shows that he has nothing to do with Bihar or its people."Bi  Tejashwi Yadav, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, did not attend the winter session of the 18th Bihar Assembly on all the days between December 1 and 5.

The Union minister of state for Home accused Yadav of abandoning the state during times of crises, including the COVID-19 pandemic, floods, etc.

Rai said that Tejashwi Yadav is "aware that people's trust in RJD, Congress and INDIA bloc as a whole has broken" because they have "understood the alliance's ploy of indulging in dynastic and appeasement politics". He added, "This is the reason he has left the state for the time being."  The BJP leader hailed the "visionary leadership" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which, he asserted, has "ensured social and economic justice and equality for the people".

Rai claimed that the efforts made by the prime minister have pulled more than 30 crore people out of poverty, who consider him their messiah.

"The Bhagirath of development, the messiah of the poor, a prominent nationalist, and a messenger of peace across the globe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given due respect to the Constitution of India," he said.

The BJP leader also criticised suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir's pledge to build a mosque modelled on Ayodhya's Babri Masjid in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

"This mischief of Humayun Kabir is not good," he said, adding that "if anybody pledges to build a mosque in the name of an invader who razed down the temples of Hindu deities, it is not right."  Rai said that there is no discrimination against Muslims in this country.

"Mosques are welcome in India, but not a mosque in the name of Babar," he said.

Topics :Tejashwi YadavrjdBJP

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

