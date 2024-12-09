Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Jharkhand CM Soren, ministers take oath as members of Legislative Assembly

Jharkhand CM Soren, ministers take oath as members of Legislative Assembly

The CM and the ministers were among 80 elected representatives who were administered the oath as MLAs by the assembly's pro-tem Speaker Stephen Marandi soon after the proceedings of the House began

Hemant Soren, Hemant
The JMM-led alliance on November 23 stormed to power in Jharkhand for the second time in a row, securing 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, while the BJP-headed NDA managed 24. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 6:13 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday took oath as a member of the Jharkhand Assembly on the first day of the four-day session of the House.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radhakrishna Kishore, Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Deepak Birua and Labour Minister Sanjay Prasad Yadav were among the ministers in the Hemant Soren cabinet who also took oath as members of the assembly.

The CM and the ministers were among 80 elected representatives who were administered the oath as MLAs by the assembly's pro-tem Speaker Stephen Marandi soon after the proceedings of the House began at 11 am.

The House was adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday after the oath-taking ceremony.

"All MLAs and ministers took oath today. We will move for next proceedings tomorrow," the CM later told reporters.

The Speaker's election is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, an assembly official said.

More From This Section

LIVE: Govt approves appointment of Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra as new RBI Governor

Who is George Soros, the man at the centre of political debate in India?

Indian workers lead global South in adapting to AI, tech revolution: Study

Coal Scam: Special CBI court convicts Abhijeet Infra Pvt Ltd, two others

Rising Rajasthan Summit: PM Modi highlights India's growth, opportunities

Kishore said Nala MLA Rabindra Nath Mahato is likely to be elected as Speaker of the House unopposed as all members, including those of the BJP, have given their consent for it.

The four-day session will conclude on December 12. Besides Speaker's election, governor's address, presentation of the second supplementary budget and debate on the governor's speech are also scheduled during the session, the official said.

Hemant Soren took oath as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand in a grand ceremony here on November 28, while 11 MLAs took oath as state ministers on December 5.

The JMM-led alliance on November 23 stormed to power in Jharkhand for the second time in a row, securing 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, while the BJP-headed NDA managed 24.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Anurag Gupta reinstated as Jharkhand DGP by Hemant Soren govt

Hemant Soren sworn in as 14th CM of Jharkhand; India bloc attends event

Hope Soren takes lesson from last tenure: Pratul Deo ahead of swearing-in

Hemant Soren set to be sworn in as Jharkhand's 14th chief minister today

INDIA bloc happy: Shivakumar as he reaches Ranchi for Soren's swearing-in

Topics :Hemant SorenJharkhand Assembly ElectionsJharkhand Mukti MorchaJMMRanchiJharkhandBJPCongress

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 6:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story