Parliament Budget Session concludes, both Houses adjourned sine die

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said as many as 16 Bills were passed during the session and the House productivity was pegged at over 118 per cent

While the Rajya Sabha created a record by its long debate on the Waqf bill, Parliament has a history of marathon discussions, some stretching well past midnight with the longest such debate — lasting over 20 hours in the Lok Sabha
Archis Mohan New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 11:38 PM IST
Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die on Friday, bringing down the curtains on the Budget session which began on January 31.
 
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said as many as 16 Bills were passed during the session and the House productivity was pegged at over 118 per cent.
 
In his concluding remarks, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said the House passed key legislations, including the Waqf Amendment Bill, and discussed several important issues during its sittings.
 
While the Rajya Sabha created a record by its long debate on the Waqf bill, Parliament has a history of marathon discussions, some stretching well past midnight with the longest such debate — lasting over 20 hours in the Lok Sabha, according to think tank PRS Legislative Research. Rajya Sabha witnessed its second-longest sitting in history on Thursday when the House sat till 4:02 am the next day to clear the Waqf (Amendment) Bill and approve the statutory resolution on the imposition of President's Rule in Manipur.  
 
First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 11:38 PM IST

