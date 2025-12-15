Party's blessing, says BJP's new national working president Nitin Nabin

Bihar minister Nitin Nabin, who was appointed as the BJP national working president, on Monday said that the new opportunity is the party's blessing and expressed gratitude to its current leadership.
He pledged to take forward the work done by his late father and former BJP MLA Nabin Kishor Prasad Sinha.
Nabin was talking to reporters this morning after paying floral tributes to a statue of his father at a park in Patna.
I have always worked on the ideas of my father, who considered the party as his mother and prioritised the nation over everything. I think that is the reason the party has blessed me with this opportunity to continue working with BJP workers," he said.
The BJP leader earlier went to Patna's Mahavir Mandir to offer prayers.
Nabin, who is a cabinet minister in Bihar, expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and praised his leadership.
Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, development has reached every town and village of the country. At the same time, Bharatiya Janata Party has also expanded its footprint and stands today as the party of the poor, he asserted.
Nabin emphasised that no class in India today is left untouched by the development schemes of the NDA government.
He claimed that PM Narendra Modi has taken the idea of 'Antyodaya' to every nook and corner of the country.
Antyodaya was pioneered by personalities like Deendayal Upadhyaya and Syama Prasad Mookerjee, and promoted by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Nabin said, adding that now PM Modi has taken it to every village and town of the nation.
On the question of the party's strategy for the West Bengal elections, he said, Be it Bengal, Assam or Uttar Pradesh, our party workers are always ready. This is the beauty of Bharatiya Janata Party. Others work during elections, but BJP karyakartas work 24x7.
