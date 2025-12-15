Home / Politics / Congress expels ex-Odisha MLA who flagged Rahul Gandhi's 'inaccessibility'

Congress expels ex-Odisha MLA who flagged Rahul Gandhi's 'inaccessibility'

An official notice issued by the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) informed about the decision taken by the party's central leadership

Mohammed Moquim, Congress
Former Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim | Image: X@iammdmoquim
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 9:45 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has approved the proposal for the expulsion of former Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim from the primary membership of the party for alleged anti-party activities. Mohammed Moquim had represented the Barabati-Cuttack Assembly constituency in Odisha.

An official notice issued by the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) informed about the decision taken by the party's central leadership.

The notice stated, "This is for the information of all concerned that AICC has approved the proposal for the expulsion of Md. Moquim from the primary membership of the party, due to anti-party activities."

The development comes shortly after Moquim wrote a letter to Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Friday, expressing concern over what he described as the difficult phase currently being faced by the Congress party. In the letter, Moquim sought Sonia Gandhi's guidance and called for changes in leadership to address organisational challenges and electoral setbacks.

"I have written a letter to Sonia Gandhi stating that the party is going through a difficult phase and needs her advice and new leadership," he said.

"Age is not on AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge's side," he added, saying that the Congress should bring forward young leaders to revitalise the organisation and strengthen its connection with the electorate.

Expressing confidence in the party's internal decision-making process, Moquim said that his concerns would be examined by the top leadership. "I know Sonia ji and the CWC members will definitely discuss this," he added.

Meanwhile, in his letter to Sonia Gandhi, Moquin expressed deep anguish over the Congress Party's organisational decline and leadership failures. He warned that the party was losing its legacy not because of external political opponents but due to decisions taken within the organisation. Describing the situation as unprecedented, he said it was demoralising for party workers at various levels and urged urgent corrective steps along with renewed leadership.

Moquim also flagged what he described as Rahul Gandhi's inaccessibility, stating that he had not been able to meet him for the past three years. He asserted that Congress was slipping away due to internal decisions rather than external defeats.

Further, he cautioned that the party's six consecutive Assembly election losses in Odisha since the year 2000, along with national-level setbacks, were the result of decisions made within the party and not due to opposition strategies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Why 200% salary hike for Odisha MLAs could set an uneasy national benchmark

Bihar's Nitin Nabin likely to take over as youngest BJP president

Messi Kolkata event poorly managed, administration responsible: BJP MP

Meet R Sreelekha, ex-DGP who could be BJP's first Thiruvananthapuram mayor

Opposition slams plan to rename MGNREGA, says Centre erasing history

Topics :Rahul GandhiCongressSonia GandhiOdisha

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story