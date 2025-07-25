Bihar voter list revision continues to rock Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha

The Rajya Sabha proceedings were disrupted again on Friday amid opposition uproar demanding discussion on various issues, including the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, forcing the Chair to adjourn the House for the day.

The Upper House, which has been witnessing protests by opposition MPs over the SIR exercise, saw the first adjournment shortly after meeting at 11 am, when it was adjourned till noon.

When it met at noon for the Question Hour, BJP MP K Laxman wanted to know the details of Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan from Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

While Chouhan rose to speak, the opposition MPs continued their protest and raised slogans demanding that the SIR exercise be stopped. Chouhan said that he wanted to answer the question as it was important and related to the welfare of farmers and women, but the opposition did not relent. The agriculture minister said that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to ensure that the benefits of scientific research reach the farmers in real time and that is why the government started Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan. The opposition MPs continued raising slogans such as "vote chori band karo" (stop theft of votes) to demand withdrawal of the SIR exercise.

While all opposition MPs were on their feet, MPs from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) entered the Well of the House. BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari, who was in the Chair, tried to persuade the protesting members to go back to their seats. With the opposition members unrelenting, he adjourned the House for the day to reassemble on Monday. Earlier, during the morning session (Zero Hour), Deputy Chairman Harivansh said he has received 28 notices under Rule 267 demanding discussion on various issues including SIR, alleged discrimination against Bengali migrant workers in other states, no elected government in Manipur and the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

He, however, declined all the adjournment notices and called BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari to make his Zero Hour mention. Opposition members started protesting against the rejection of adjournment notices, after which the Chair adjourned the proceedings till noon. Harivansh also urged members to maintain discipline and decorum in the House and respect each other's right to speak when permitted by the Chair. He said that during Thursday's proceedings, it was observed that some members, while not in their designated seats, were attempting to disturb the speaker. Citing the rules of procedure and conduct of business in the Council of States, he warned members that if they wilfully obstruct members from speaking and disturb the proceedings of the House, it will tantamount to "breach of privilege" of the House. LS adjourned

Lok Sabha proceedings were also adjourned for the day on Friday as Opposition protests continued over the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, capping the Monsoon session's first week which has been washed out. It was for the fifth straight day that no significant legislative business transacted. Jagdambika Pal, who was in the chair after the House met at 2 PM, rebuked the opposition MPs for repeated disruptions despite government's assurance that it was willing to answer on all issues. "Nobody is benefiting from this ruckus. People have sent you to raise their issues you are disrupting the House. Getting the House adjourned is not an achievement, it is a matter of concern and the whole country is harmed by it," Pal told protesting opposition MPs who rushed to the Well of the House raising slogans against Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and demanding a discussion on the issue.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said, 'The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024' is a very important bill concerning Scheduled Tribes (STs) that should be taken up for discussion. "It is a very important bill. Are they (opposition) against the STs?" Meghwal said. Pal said it was a day when private member bills of MPs were to be discussed and it was not right to disrupt the House. "The government is ready to discuss all issues. The Speaker has taken the initiative. Government is ready to answer on all issues.The whole week has been washed out. The people of the country have some expectations but you dont wan't this House to run," Pal told the protesting MPs.

As the opposition MPs continued with their protests, Pal adjourned the House for the day. Earlier, the Question Hour in the Lower House was disrupted for a fifth straight day since the Monsoon session of Parliament commenced on July 21. Soon after the House convened for the day, Opposition members sought to raise the issue of electoral rolls revision in Bihar and many of them were standing in the aisle. Speaker Om Birla told the protesting members to allow the Question Hour to continue and stressed that even when there are disagreements, those should be expressed within the democratic traditions.

While mentioning that sloganeering and display of placards in the House is not appropriate, Birla also said that he can call the government and Opposition representatives, and help in discussions and sorting out the issues. As the protests continued, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings within five minutes till 2 pm. The opposition is demanding a discussion on SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar, an exercise initiated by the Election Commission ahead of the state assembly polls due later this year. The House also paid tributes to the fallen soldiers in the Kargil War, a day ahead of the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas on Saturday.