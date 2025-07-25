Rajya Sabha secy general is returning officer for vice presidential poll

In a step forward towards holding the election to appoint the 17th vice president of India, the Election Commission on Friday appointed Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody as the returning officer for the poll.

The election was necessitated after Jagdeep Dhankhar's surprise resignation as vice president on Monday evening, citing health issues. His term was to end on August 10, 2027.

In a statement, the Election Commission (EC) said that in consultation with the Ministry of Law and Justice and with the consent of the deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha, it has appointed Mody as the returning officer for the vice presidential election, 2025.

The EC has also appointed Garima Jain, Joint Secretary, Rajya Sabha Secretariat, and Vijay Kumar, Director, Rajya Sabha Secretariat, as assistant returning officers during the course of the election. The poll authority, in consultation with the central government, appoints a returning officer, who will have his or her office in the national capital, and may also appoint one or more assistant returning officers. According to convention, either the Lok Sabha secretary general or the Rajya Sabha secretary general is appointed as returning officer by rotation. During the last vice presidential election, the secretary general of the Lok Sabha was the returning officer.

The poll authority has started constituting the electoral college comprising MPs of both Houses of Parliament. Both elected and nominated members are eligible to vote in the vice presidential election. ALSO READ: Upper House sitting hours dropped on former V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar's watch The Union home ministry on Tuesday formally notified Dhankhar's resignation from the office of the vice president. According to Clause 2 of Article 68 of the Constitution, an election to fill a vacancy in the office of the vice president occurring due to his death, resignation or removal, or otherwise, will be held "as soon as possible" after it goes vacant.