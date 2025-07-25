Home / Politics / Rajya Sabha secy general is returning officer for vice presidential poll

Rajya Sabha secy general is returning officer for vice presidential poll

PC Mody, Chairman, CBDT
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 11:56 PM IST
In a step forward towards holding the election to appoint the 17th vice president of India, the Election Commission on Friday appointed Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody as the returning officer for the poll.

The election was necessitated after Jagdeep Dhankhar's surprise resignation as vice president on Monday evening, citing health issues. His term was to end on August 10, 2027.

In a statement, the Election Commission (EC) said that in consultation with the Ministry of Law and Justice and with the consent of the deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha, it has appointed Mody as the returning officer for the vice presidential election, 2025.

The EC has also appointed Garima Jain, Joint Secretary, Rajya Sabha Secretariat, and Vijay Kumar, Director, Rajya Sabha Secretariat, as assistant returning officers during the course of the election.

The poll authority, in consultation with the central government, appoints a returning officer, who will have his or her office in the national capital, and may also appoint one or more assistant returning officers.

According to convention, either the Lok Sabha secretary general or the Rajya Sabha secretary general is appointed as returning officer by rotation.

During the last vice presidential election, the secretary general of the Lok Sabha was the returning officer.

The poll authority has started constituting the electoral college comprising MPs of both Houses of Parliament. Both elected and nominated members are eligible to vote in the vice presidential election. 

The Union home ministry on Tuesday formally notified Dhankhar's resignation from the office of the vice president.

According to Clause 2 of Article 68 of the Constitution, an election to fill a vacancy in the office of the vice president occurring due to his death, resignation or removal, or otherwise, will be held "as soon as possible" after it goes vacant.

The person elected to fill the vacancy will be entitled to hold office "for the full term of five years from the date on which he enters... office".

From the day the notification is issued, "calling the electoral college to vote", and till the day of the poll, a period of 30 days is stipulated.

A person cannot be elected as the vice president unless he is a citizen of India, has completed 35 years of age and is qualified for election as a member of the Rajya Sabha.

A person is also not eligible if he holds any office of profit under the government of India or a state government or any subordinate local authority. 

Topics :Rajya SabhaVice PresidentPolitics

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 11:56 PM IST

