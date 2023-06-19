Home / Politics / Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM announces withdrawal of support to Nitish govt

Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM announces withdrawal of support to Nitish govt

Manjhi's son Santosh Suman, the party's national president, said an appointment has been sought with Governor Rajendra Arlekar for handing over the letter of withdrawal of support

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 11:02 AM IST
Former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) on Monday announced withdrawal of its support to the Nitish Kumar government.

Manjhi's son Santosh Suman, the party's national president, said an appointment has been sought with Governor Rajendra Arlekar for handing over the letter of withdrawal of support.

Suman, who had resigned from the cabinet last week alleging pressure from Nitish Kumar's JD(U) to merge his party, was addressing a press conference after the national executive body of HAM "authorised" him to take a decision on future course of action.

Suman said he will visit Delhi later in the day to "explore options" and he is "willing to consider" an invitation from the NDA if the same is extended by the BJP-led coalition.

"We are also keeping the option open for setting up a third front", said the HAM president whose party has switched allies many times since it was founded eight years ago.

He also ducked queries about unconfirmed reports of a meeting scheduled in Delhi with BJP president JP Nadda.

The HAM with four MLAs had joined the 'Mahagathbandhan' last year, in solidarity with Nitish Kumar's move of dumping the BJP which was accused of trying to break the JD(U).

In the 243-strong assembly, the ruling coalition has close to 160 MLAs. It comprises JD(U), RJD and Congress besides three Left parties which are supporting the government from outside.

Topics :BiharNitish YadavJitan Ram Manjhi

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 5:54 PM IST

