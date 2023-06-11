People's trust 'biggest asset for me', will not back down on demands: Pilot

Dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday said people's trust is the "biggest asset" for him and asserted that he will keep fighting to get them justice and not back down on his demands.

He has been attacking the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan over alleged inaction into charges of corruption levelled by him against the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP dispensation.

The state's former deputy chief minister has also demanded disbanding of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission and its reconstitution, and a compensation for those affected by government job exam paper leak cases.

Addressing a programme after unveiling a statue of his father and former Union minister Rajesh Pilot on his death anniversary at the Gurjar hostel here, Sachin Pilot said, "For me, credibility among the public is the first priority. People's trust, promises made to them and credibility are the biggest assets in politics. In the last 20-22 years, since I have been in politics, I have not done any such thing which has led to decrease in trust."



"In the coming times also, your trust is the biggest asset for me, I will never let it decrease, I promise," he said and added that no matter what situation, it is his promise to fight for the people and get them justice.

Sachin Pilot also said as Rajasthan Congress chief, he had taken on the BJP when it was in power in the state.

Earlier, there was intense speculation over him announcing his plans about his political future at this programme to commemorate his father's death anniversary. However, the Congress has exuded confidence that a "positive solution" would be found to the intra-party discord in Rajasthan and rubbished reports that Sachin Pilot will float a new party.

Gehlot and Sachin Pilot have been engaged in a power tussle since the Congress formed government in the state in 2018. In 2020, Sachin Pilot led a revolt against the Gehlot government after which he was removed from the posts of the party's state unit president and deputy chief minister.

Last year, an attempt by the high command to effect a leadership change in Rajasthan had failed after Gehlot loyalists dug their heels in and did not allow a legislature party meeting to take place.

Sachin Pilot had in April defied a warning from the party and went ahead with a day-long fast targeting Gehlot over his "inaction" on alleged corruption during the previous Raje government.