Home / Politics / PM Modi accuses Opposition, says alliance playing negative politics

PM Modi accuses Opposition, says alliance playing negative politics

"For 70 years they did not construct a war memorial for martyrs but did not feel ashamed even to oppose that when we built it," he said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
A modern Parliament building has been built but part of the opposition even opposed that, Modi said | Photo: Twitter

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2023 | 1:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the opposition of playing "negative politics" and said now the entire country is rooting for corruption, dynasty and appeasement to 'quit India'.

Addressing an event after laying the foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country via video conferencing, he alleged that a section of the opposition is working on the principle that neither will they work nor let others work.

A modern Parliament building has been built but part of the opposition even opposed that, Modi said.

"For 70 years they did not construct a war memorial for martyrs but did not feel ashamed even to oppose that when we built it," he said.

The 'statue of unity' of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is the biggest statue in the world and all Indians feel proud of it, Modi said, adding that some parties remember India's first home minister during polls but none of their big leaders have gone to his statue to pay homage.

Modi accused the opposition of playing "negative politics".

"Rising above negative politics, we are moving on path of positive politics in mission mode, giving priority to development," he said.

"Inspired by Quit India Movement, entire country is now saying corruption quit India, dynasty quit India, appeasement quit India," Modi said.

He said that today, the focus of the entire world is on India.

India's prestige, on a global scale, has increased, Modi asserted.

"World's attitude towards India has changed. There are two main reasons behind this firstly Indians elected a full majority government after almost three decades and secondly the full majority government took major decisions and continuously worked for a permanent solution to the challenges before the country," Modi said.

"India, which is heading towards the goal of being developed, is at the beginning of Amrit Kaal. There is new energy, new inspiration and new resolutions and in this spirit, a new chapter is beginning in the history of Indian Railways," he said after laying the foundation for redevelopment of 508 railway stations.

These 508 stations are spread across 27 states and union territories, including 55 each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, 49 in Bihar, 44 in Maharashtra, 37 in West Bengal, 34 in Madhya Pradesh, 32 in Assam, 25 in Odisha, 22 in Punjab, 21 each in Gujarat and Telangana, 20 in Jharkhand, 18 each in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

Besides 15 of the stations are in Haryana and 13 in Karnataka.

The redevelopment, which will cost Rs 24,470 crore, will provide modern passenger amenities along with ensuring well designed traffic circulation, inter-modal integration and well designed signage for guidance of passengers, the PMO had said in a statement, adding that the design of station buildings will be inspired by local culture, heritage and architecture.

Noting that Modi has often laid stress on provision of state-of-the-art public transport and that railways is the preferred mode of transport of people, the PMO had said he has prioritised the importance of providing world-class amenities at railway stations.

Guided by this vision, the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme' was launched to redevelop 1,309 stations, it said.

As part of this scheme, the foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 stations was laid by the prime minister.

Also Read

New combination therapy cuts risk of breast cancer returning by 25%

Nitish can return to NDA any time, says Athawale; takes dig at 'INDIA'

China bans negative finance writers from social media as stock market sinks

Opposition, NDA expected to set tone for 2024 Lok Sabha elections today

All-party Opposition meet ahead of 2024 elections today; all you must know

Kerala Assembly session to begin on Monday, first one after Chandy's death

Freedom suppressed all over India but most severely in J-K: Chidambaram

Victory for INDIA: Shatrughan Sinha after SC stays Rahul's conviction

Parts of SC verdict on Rahul not highlighted amidst 'celebrations': Himanta

Rahul was disqualified within 24 hrs: Digvijaya on convicted BJP MP

Topics :Narendra ModiOppositionOpposition parties

First Published: Aug 06 2023 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story