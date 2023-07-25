PM Modi cites East India Company, Indian Mujahideen to hit back at INDIA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday derided the opposition alliance INDIA as the "most directionless" the country has ever seen and cited names such as East India Company and Indian Mujahideen to assert that people cannot be misled merely by the use of the country's name.

According to the news agency PTI, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the PM told the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting that the conduct of the opposition has been such that it has decided to stay in opposition.

BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri said the PM said even those wanting to break the country had names like East India Company and Indian Mujahideen, but these gimmicks will not mislead people.

Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Modi told BJP leaders that foreign nationals founded Indian National Congress and East India Company.

He said people were also using names such as Indian Mujahideen and Popular Front of India, and their realities were quite different from what they tried to project.

Other leaders attending the meeting said the prime minister remarked that there was never such an aimless and directionless opposition in the country.

Modi said the opposition was frustrated and disappointed, and its conduct shows that it has made up its mind to remain in the opposition.

He expressed confidence that the BJP will come to power after the 2024 polls with people's support, asserting that India will become the third-largest economy in his government's next tenure.

With opposition parties rallying around the name of their alliance 'INDIA', Modi hit back at them, saying it is just an attempt to mislead people, sources said.

He took names of several organisations with the name of 'India' to make the point that merely having such a term in their nomenclature does not change anything, the sources said.

As many as 26 opposition parties have launched the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

(With agency inputs)