Home / Politics / PM Modi cites East India Company, Indian Mujahideen to hit back at INDIA

PM Modi cites East India Company, Indian Mujahideen to hit back at INDIA

Modi said the opposition was frustrated and disappointed, and its conduct shows that it has made up its mind to remain in the opposition

BS Web Team New Delhi
PM Modi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2023 | 1:37 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday derided the opposition alliance INDIA as the "most directionless" the country has ever seen and cited names such as East India Company and Indian Mujahideen to assert that people cannot be misled merely by the use of the country's name.

According to the news agency PTI, the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the PM told the BJP Parliamentary Party meeting that the conduct of the opposition has been such that it has decided to stay in opposition.

BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri said the PM said even those wanting to break the country had names like East India Company and Indian Mujahideen, but these gimmicks will not mislead people.

Former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Modi told BJP leaders that foreign nationals founded Indian National Congress and East India Company.

He said people were also using names such as Indian Mujahideen and Popular Front of India, and their realities were quite different from what they tried to project.

Other leaders attending the meeting said the prime minister remarked that there was never such an aimless and directionless opposition in the country.

Modi said the opposition was frustrated and disappointed, and its conduct shows that it has made up its mind to remain in the opposition.

He expressed confidence that the BJP will come to power after the 2024 polls with people's support, asserting that India will become the third-largest economy in his government's next tenure.

With opposition parties rallying around the name of their alliance 'INDIA', Modi hit back at them, saying it is just an attempt to mislead people, sources said.

He took names of several organisations with the name of 'India' to make the point that merely having such a term in their nomenclature does not change anything, the sources said.

As many as 26 opposition parties have launched the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read

Opposition, NDA expected to set tone for 2024 Lok Sabha elections today

All-party Opposition meet ahead of 2024 elections today; all you must know

As Nitish tries to bring Opposition together, here's a look at his journey

From Chola tradition to Jawaharlal Nehru: All you need to know about Sengol

LIVE: US returns 105 trafficked antiquities at Indian Consulate in NYC

Make comprehensive statement in both houses on Manipur violence: Kharge

Oppn alliance INDIA plans no-confidence motion in LS over Manipur incident

Govt withdrew DNA Bill as it didn't want elaborate safeguards: Congress

AAP to stage protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over violence in Manipur

New saga of development in Varanasi during Modi govt: CM Yogi Adityanath

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia Prime MinisterOppositionOpposition partiesBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 25 2023 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story