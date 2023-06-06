PM Modi has prioritised road development in border areas: Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has prioritised development of roads in the international border areas of the country, especially in Arunachal Pradesh, to instil confidence among people living there.

In contrary to earlier policies, now the "last border village has been considered as the first Indian village" for development in the international boundary areas, Rijiju, the minister for earth sciences, said.

Arunachal Pradesh shares international boundaries with Myanmar, China and Bhutan.

He also alleged that it was "the policy of the Congress to not develop border areas on the pretext that if the infrastructure is created there, China could come and transgress into India's territory".

"After the Modi government came to power in 2014, the policy has changed and the last border village has been considered as the first Indian village for development in border areas," the minister said.

He participated in a mega rally here on the completion of nine years of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and seven years of the Pema Khandu dispensation in the state.

Rijiju assured that before 2024 4G network will connect every village of Arunachal Pradesh, including the border areas.

The minister also highlighted the developmental projects initiated by the Centre for the northeastern state and claimed that he, as the representative of Arunachal Pradesh, discharged his duty in Parliament with utmost sincerity and dedication.

"Every person, especially political leaders, should keep records of every activity for the welfare of people as they believe in proof," he said.

Rijiju appreciated Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his team for prudent fiscal management in the state.

On 'bandh culture' in the state, the minister said, "In a democracy, everybody has the right to protest but it should not disturb others".

He urged BJP workers to work collectively for strengthening the hands of PM Modi and Khandu for the all-round development of the country and the state.

Rijiju, along with Khandu, also released a book, 'Arunachal Vikas', on the completion of seven years of the state government.