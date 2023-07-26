Home / Politics / Lok Sabha adjourns till 12 noon amid opposition protests on Manipur issue

Lok Sabha adjourns till 12 noon amid opposition protests on Manipur issue

Speaker Om Birla told the protesting members that all issues can be discussed and urged them to uphold the decorum of the House

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: ANI | Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 12:05 PM IST
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon on Wednesday as Opposition parties continued to protest on the Manipur issue.

The protests began soon after the House paid tributes to soldiers who had died in the Kargil war. Opposition members sought to raise the issue of violence in Manipur with some displaying placards during Question Hour.

Some members were also heard shouting slogans such as 'We want justice'.

Speaker Om Birla told the protesting members that all issues can be discussed and urged them to uphold the decorum of the House.

He also wondered whether the Opposition did not want to discuss the Manipur issue.

Amid the din, three questions and their supplementaries were taken up during Question Hour that lasted less than 20 minutes.

As the protests continued, proceedings were adjourned till 12 noon

Earlier in the morning, Birla paid tributes to those who died in the Kargil war on the occasion of the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas.

The House also stood in silence briefly as a mark of respect for the departed souls.

With the deadlock over the Manipur violence continuing, the 26-member opposition alliance INDIA is planning to submit a notice for a no-confidence motion against the government in Lok Sabha.

Parliamentary proceedings have been disrupted since the start of the Monsoon session on July 20 as the Opposition has been demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur violence.

Union ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Pralhad Joshi were among those present in the House during Question Hour on Wednesday. PTI RAM

Topics :Lok SabhaOpposition

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 12:05 PM IST

