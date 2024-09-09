PM Modi's 'abject failure' in Manipur unforgivable: Cong chief Kharge

Amid escalation in violence in Manipur, the Congress on Monday demanded that Chief Minister N Biren Singh be immediately dismissed and the Union government take full responsibility of the sensitive security situation. It also said the Supreme Court-mandated Manipur Commission of Inquiry must expedite its probe. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "abject failure" in Manipur is "unforgivable". The opposition party's assertions come amid fresh violence in which at least five people were killed in the state's Jiribam district on Saturday. According to police, militants entered the house of a person and shot him dead in his sleep. Following the murder, there was a heavy exchange of fire between members of the warring communities, leading to the deaths of four armed men.

Ethnically diverse Jiribam, which was earlier largely untouched by the ethnic clashes in Imphal Valley and adjoining hills, erupted in violence after a 59-year-old man belonging to one community was killed allegedly by militants of another community in June.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "PM Modi's abject failure in Manipur is unforgivable. Former Manipur Governor, Anusuiya Uikey ji has echoed the voice of the people of Manipur. She said that people of the strife-torn state are upset and sad, for they wanted PM Modi to visit them."



In the past 16 months, Prime Minister Modi has not spent a single second in Manipur, even as violence continues unabated in the state and people suffer the consequences of "Modi-Shah's complicity", the Congress president said.

"BJP's Manipur CM who has set a record in shamelessly brazening out his rank incompetence has reportedly demanded the transfer of the 'Unified Command' to the state government," he said.

Kharge said the unified command oversees security operations in Manipur and is currently handled by a team of Union Home Ministry officials, the state security adviser and the Indian Army.

"Just like the PM, it looks like the Union Home Minister has also given up on his Constitutional responsibility to ensure security in Manipur, and is busy politicking and addressing rallies in elections going states," Kharge said.

Drone and rocket-propelled grenade attacks have begun, and this is now turning out to be a national security threat, he said.

In such a serious situation, the BJP seems to enact a resignation drama, he added.

Kharge said the Congress demands that the Manipur CM should be immediately dismissed.

The Union government must take full responsibility of the sensitive security situation and there should be a massive crackdown on all kinds of insurgent groups, with the help of the state forces, he said.

"The Supreme Court mandated and monitored Manipur Commission of Inquiry into ethnic violence must expedite its investigation. Modi government must not misuse CBI, NIA and other agencies investigating the violence," Kharge demanded.

Attempts to foster peace and normalcy must start immediately by taking all political parties, representatives and civil society member of every community on board, he said.

"People of Manipur are asking, why doesn't Modi ji want to end violence in the state?" Kharge said.

Clashes between Meitei and Kukis left over 200 people dead and thousands homeless since May last year.