Conspiracy by Centre, left parties behind RG Kar protests: CM Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that the Centre was conspiring over public outcry involving the alleged rape and murder of a doctor at a state-run hospital last month. She also claimed that some Left parties were involved in it. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Speaking at an administrative review meeting at the state secretariat- Nabanna, Banerjee also claimed she had never offered money to the deceased doctor's parents, dismissing a campaign that the family members of the postgraduate trainee were offered money. Banerjee urged people to "return to festivities" as Durga puja is round the corner.

"I have never offered money to the deceased doctor's family, this is nothing but slander. I have told the parents that if they wanted to do something in their daughter's memory, our government is with them. I know when to speak what," Banerjee said.

"This (protest following RG Kar incident) is definitely a conspiracy by the Centre and some Left parties are also involved in it. Some people are taking advantage of the turmoil in the neighbouring country. They have forgotten that India and Bangladesh are separate nations," she said.

Banerjee, who also takes care of the home department, said Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal has offered to resign in the wake of the protests but "we need someone who knows law and order ahead of Durga puja".

The Bengal CM also requested the junior doctors to resume duty as soon as possible.

The body of a woman doctor was recovered from the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The postgraduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty in the health facility. The incident triggered a nationwide protest.