Home / Politics / PM Modi to visit Warangal on July 8: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

PM Modi to visit Warangal on July 8: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone for various development projects at Warangal in Telangana on July 8, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Sunday

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
G Kishan Reddy (Photo: Wikipedia)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2023 | 11:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stone for various development projects at Warangal in Telangana on July 8, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Sunday.

He said Modi would visit the famous Bhadrakali temple before attending the events and would also address a public meeting.

The Union Minister said the Centre has, in principle, decided to establish a wagon manufacturing unit at Warangal.

"I am conveying this with happiness to people of Warangal on behalf of Narendra Modi ji that wagons manufacturing unit is going to come up in Warangal town," he told reporters at Warangal.

He said the proposed unit to be set up by the Centre would have the capacity to manufacture 200 wagons per month. The cost of the unit, its employment potential and other details would be announced soon, he said.

"But, in principle, Government of India, decided to establish wagon manufacturing unit at Warangal city, (with) per month more than 200 wagons manufacturing capacity," he said.

The wagon manufacturing unit is an addition to a periodic overhauling unit which would be established in the city, he said.

The Prime Minister has agreed to perform 'bhumi puja' for the wagon manufacturing unit, he said.

The other development works includes laying foundation for National Highway projects, the Union Minister said.

Alleging that the BRS government in Telangana was spreading false campaign about the NDA government at the Centre, he asserted that the Modi government does not discriminate among states.

Also Read

SSC question paper leak: Plea seeking custody of Telangana BJP chief filed

Together we stand stronger: PM Modi as he leaves for US on 1st state visit

Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy stable, under observation at AIIMS

Telangana wants freedom from nepotism: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

Viveka murder case: CBI issues fresh notice to Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy

'Sabka saath sabka vikaas' a sham: Akhilesh pitches for caste survey

Karnataka CM vows to get caste-wise census report commissioned in 1st stint

Demand discussion on Manipur in Parliament: Cong MP writes to colleagues

India today stands as political, economic, cultural power: Rajnath Singh

40+ MLAs, bulk of NCP MLCs support Ajit Pawar as per letter to Raj Bhavan

Topics :Narendra ModiTelangana

First Published: Jul 02 2023 | 11:22 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story