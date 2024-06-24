Home / Politics / PM should have spoken on NEET issue, 'exam pe charcha' overdue: Omar

PM should have spoken on NEET issue, 'exam pe charcha' overdue: Omar

Exam pe charcha isn't a one off but a long term commitment to the interests & concerns of students, Abdullah said

Omar Abdullah,Omar
File Image: J&K National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah (PTI: Photo/S Irfan)
Press Trust of India Srinagar
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 2:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have spoken over the NEET row instead of attacking the opposition on the first day of Parliament session.

"While attacking the opposition is the prerogative of the Hon PM & we wouldn't expect BJP being humbled in the recent polls to change that, it would have been in the fitness of things for the Hon PM to spare a few words for the young men & women for whom the #NEET scandal is the only issue that matters," he said on X.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Exam pe charcha isn't a one off but a long term commitment to the interests & concerns of students," Abdullah said.

He was responding to the prime minister's remarks in Parliament premises on the first day of the 18th Lok Sabha.

"People expect good steps from the opposition but it has been disappointing so far," the prime minister had said in Parliament premises.

"India needs a responsible opposition and people want substance not slogans. They want debate, diligence not disturbance in Parliament," Modi said.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also hoped that Parliamentarians will rise above party lines and raise the NEET issue in the House.

"While hundreds of elected Member Parliamentarians will take oath today after their well earned victories, lacs of students across India who toiled day & night to take multiple competitive exams will watch helplessly as their hard work goes down the drain. Parliament - India's temple of democracy will stand stark in contrast to the despair & despondency these youngsters have been pushed into. Hope every parliamentarian will rise above party affiliation & raise their voice for our younger generation whose future looks very bleak," she posted on X.

The CBI has filed an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in the conduct of the medical entrance exam NEET-UG held on May 5. The agency is also taking steps to bring under its ambit cases registered in various states by police.

Abdullah congratulated all the members of Parliament who are taking oath today and demanded that MP-elect from north Kashmir Lok Sabha seat Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer be released.

"I congratulate all the Members of Parliament who are taking their oaths today, including those representing the people of Jammu and Kashmir. This is a momentous occasion for our democracy. It is important to acknowledge that while the people of North Kashmir have elected Engineer Rashid, he should be given the opportunity to take his oath and represent his constituents," he said.

Rashid defeated Abdullah in the Lok Sabha polls by a margin of over two lakh votes.

"It is equally important to recognize the injustice faced by those imprisoned, who are unable or unwilling to participate in elections. Our Members of Parliament will vociferously demand justice for all prisoners, including Engineer Rashid. We will also demand the immediate transfer of these prisoners held in jails outside J&K back to jails in Kashmir, pending their release," he added.

Abdullah said his party's "main demands will be a broader amnesty for all individuals detained after August 5, 2019".

Also Read

Even 0.001% negligence must be dealt with: SC to NTA on NEET irregularities

'If you can stop war, why not NEET paper leaks?' Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi

NEET-UG 2024-25: Record 24 lakh applications received from candidates

NEET UG 2024 row: SC verdict proves issues in exam, says Alakh Pandey

NEET-UG 2024: Bihar police finds 68 questions matching original exam paper

NEET row: Cong attacks Centre, says no action against NTA chairman

SC fixes Jun 26 for hearing Delhi CM's plea against HC's stay order on bail

INDIA bloc's show of unity in Parliament, raise call to save Constitution

Until 2.8 mn Delhiites get water, indefinite fast will continue: Atishi

Who Is Bhartruhari Mahtab? BJP's pro-tem speaker who sparked controversy

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Omar AbdullahNEET rowNEET UG

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story