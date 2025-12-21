Home / Politics / PM slams Congress for anti-national activities, aiding immigrants in Assam

The opposition party is not concerned with the identity, existence and pride of Assamese people, which the BJP has been trying to protect, he said

PM modi ram temple, ayodhya
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Press Trust of India Namrup
Last Updated : Dec 21 2025 | 2:44 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing the party of engaging in "anti-national" activities and helping illegal Bagladeshi immigrants to settle in the state.

Addressing a public rally after unveiling a Rs 10,601-crore fertiliser plant at Namrup in Assam's Dibrugarh, Modi also alleged that the Congress did not make any effort to modernise the old plant here, and find solutions to problems faced by farmers.

"The Congress is indulging in anti-national activities. They want illegal Bangladeshi immigrants to settle in Assam," the PM claimed.

The opposition party is not concerned with the identity, existence and pride of Assamese people, which the BJP has been trying to protect, he said.

"The Congress is opposing the revision of voter lists as it only wants to grab power... They oppose whatever good I try to do... The BJP government will always work to protect the identity, land, pride and existence of Assamese people," Modi asserted.

The Prime Minister said the BJP government's aim is to make Assam as powerful as it was during the Ahom dynasty centuries ago.

"Industrialisation and connectivity are fulfilling Assam's dreams. The double- engine government of BJP is empowering youths to see new dreams," Modi said.

He said the Namrup urea plant will support local farmers and create thousands of jobs for youths of Assam.

"The Namrup fertiliser plant in Assam will become the epitome of the country's industrial growth. It is sad that the Congress did not make efforts to modernise the plant and find solutions to problems faced by farmers," the PM said.

He emphasised that India will progress only if farmers prosper, and the BJP government has introduced several schemes to uplift them.

"Many fertiliser factories were closed during the Congress rule. When we came to power, the BJP government established several new plants throughout the country," Modi said.

The PM also said that the Centre's palm oil mission will make the northeast self-sufficient in edible oil and increase farmers' income in the coming days.

Topics :CongressBJPAssam

First Published: Dec 21 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

