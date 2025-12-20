Home / Politics / BJP correcting mistakes Cong kept making in northeast for decades: PM Modi

BJP correcting mistakes Cong kept making in northeast for decades: PM Modi

Addressing a rally after inaugurating a new terminal of the Guwahati airport, Modi alleged that the development of Assam and the northeast was never a part of the Congress agenda

Modi, Narendra Modi
Modi said the Election Commission started the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to ensure infiltrators are kept out of the poll process, but deshdrohis' (traitors) were trying to protect them | File image | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 6:26 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attacked the Congress for neglecting Assam and the northeast during its rule, and asserted that the BJP government was correcting mistakes the grand old party kept making in the region for decades.

Addressing a rally after inaugurating a new terminal of the Guwahati airport, Modi alleged that the development of Assam and the northeast was never a part of the Congress agenda.

The Congress gave protection to infiltrators who grabbed forests and land, threatening the security and identity of Assam... The BJP governemnt has been correcting mistakes the Congress kept making for decades in the northeast, the PM asserted.

Modi said the Election Commission started the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to ensure infiltrators are kept out of the poll process, but deshdrohis' (traitors) were trying to protect them.

The Centre is taking strict steps to stop infiltration, he said.

The Prime Minister said development under the BJP's double-engine government flows unabated in Assam, just as the flow of the mighty Brahmaputra river.

My attachment to the land of Assam inspires me, gives me strength for development of region. Assam and the entire Northeast is becoming the gateway to India's development. Every state, each region of the country has an important role to play in the mission of a developed India, Modi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Modi govt bulldozed MGNREGA, we will fight black law: Sonia Gandhi

Akhilesh calls for bulldozer action on codeine mafias, even if linked to SP

Initial probe suggests cough syrup scam has Samajwadi Party links: CM Yogi

VB-G RAM G Bill 'anti village', Modi govt destroyed MGNREGA: Rahul

'DMK is an evil force': TVK's Vijay in first rally since Karur tragedy

Topics :Narendra ModiBJPAssamCongressNortheast India

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story