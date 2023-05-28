Home / Politics / PM treating inauguration of new Parliament building as coronation: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said Parliament is the voice of the people but the prime minister is treating the inauguration of the new Parliament building like "coronation".

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 12:50 PM IST
The attack came soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building.

"Parliament is the voice of the people! The Prime Minister is treating the inauguration of the Parliament House as coronation," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

AICC general secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal also tweeted, saying, "At the foundation stone laying ceremony of the new Parliament building, then Hon'ble President Sh. Ramnath Kovind was kept away from the ceremony. At its inauguration, President Droupadi Murmu has been sidelined."

"It is the upper caste, anti-backward mindset of the RSS because of which they are denied the respect that their high constitutional office deserves. Their deliberate exclusion shows PM Modi will use them as tokens for his electoral politics, but will not allow them to be part of such significant and historic occasions," Venugopal said.

Topics :Narendra ModiRahul GandhiParliament

First Published: May 28 2023 | 5:22 PM IST

