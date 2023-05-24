Nineteen Opposition parties, including the Congress, Left and TMC, on Wednesday collectively announced their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, terming it as an "undignified act" that insults the high office of the president. However, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), YSR Congress (YSRCP), and Bahujan Samaj party (BSP) will attend the ceremony, becoming the only non-NDA parties to attend. Telangana chief minister Chandrashekar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Sukhbir Singh Badal's Shiromani Akali Dal are yet to decide on the issue. Both parties are opposed to the BJP but neither wants to cast its lot with the opposition. The government has reacted strongly to the boycott decision, with Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri saying all proprieties were observed: “In August 1975, then PM Indira Gandhi inaugurated the Parliament annexe, and later in 1987 PM Rajiv Gandhi inaugurated the Parliament library. If your (Congress) head of government can inaugurate them, why can't our head of government do the same?” he asked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on Sunday, but the most of the Opposition will be absent, giving the event a political twist, with the Opposition charging the government with violating propriety.