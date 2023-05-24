Home / Politics / Reconsider decision to boycott inauguration: Union minister to Oppn parties

The opposition parties contend that Prez Droupadi Murmu should do the honours as she was not only the Head of State, but also an integral part of Parliament as she summons, prorogues, addresses it

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 12:38 PM IST
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday termed as "unfortunate" the decision by 19 opposition parties to boycott the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building and urged them to reconsider their stand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new Parliament building on Sunday.

The opposition parties contend that President Droupadi Murmu should do the honours as she was not only the Head of State, but also an integral part of Parliament as she summons, prorogues, and addresses it.

"Boycotting and making an issue out of a non-issue is most unfortunate. I appeal to them to reconsider their decision and join the function," Joshi told reporters here on the sidelines of a national workshop on National e-Vidhan Application.

Joshi said the Lok Sabha Speaker was the custodian of Parliament and he has extended an invitation to the prime minister to inaugurate the building.

Topics :ParliamentOpposition partiesPralhad Joshi

First Published: May 24 2023 | 1:42 PM IST

