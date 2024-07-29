Prashant Kishore to formally launch Jan Suraaj as political party on Oct 2

Election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor announced on Sunday that he would launch a new political party on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2. The most significant aspect of his annoucement is that the he would launch his political outfit ahead of Bihar assembly polls. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Addressing the functionaries during the Jan Suraaj Abhiyan at Bapu Sabhaghar in Patna, he said that the foundation stone for the party would be laid on October 2, and the party would begin with over one lakh people as its office bearers. The election strategist also informed that he would not lead the party instead the leaders would be elected from their respective assembly constituencies.

Prashant Kishore further exuded confidence of winning the assembly elections in Bihar in 2025.

In this meeting, three big names joined the Jan Suraaj campaign including former Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur's granddaughter Dr Jagriti in the presence of Prashant Kishore.

Anand Mishra, an independent candidate from Buxar in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, also joined the party and extended his support to this campaign. He praised Prashant Kishore's efforts.

Professor Rambali Singh Chandravanshi also took membership in Jan Suraaj campaign after being impressed by Prashant Kishore aim of bringing in development in the state.

Earlier, a press release from the JSP said, "On October 2, 2024, Jan Suraj Abhiyan is going to form a political party. To prepare for this, a total of 8 separate state-level meetings of more than 1.5 lakh officials associated with the campaign across Bihar are being organized. In these meetings, the process of formation of the party, its leadership, constitution and priorities of the party will be decided with all the officials."

"In this sequence, the first meeting is being organized in Patna on 28 July, in which all the district and block level officials are participating. The second meeting will be held on August 4, in which all the youth officials associated with Jan Suraj will participate," it added.