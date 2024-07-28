Target is to increase Chhattisgarh's GSDP to Rs 10 trillion in 5 years: CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai tells Archis Mohan in an interview in New Delhi that in the past seven months, his government has implemented many of “Modi’s guarantees”, is studying the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) reintroduced by the previous Congress government, and has taken steps to curb the liquor business. Edited excerpts:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) promised “Modi’s guarantees” in the run-up to the last year’s Assembly elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Chhattisgarh. What is the current status of these promises? Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

We have delivered on several of these guarantees, especially the ones where we could take immediate steps; we are working on the rest. The government’s first decision was to announce 1.8 million houses for the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, something on which the previous Congress government had failed. We have implemented the Mahtari Vandana Yojana for women and deposited its five instalments until now. We have also fulfilled our promise of paying unpaid dues of Rs 3,716 crore to 1.3 million farmers. The state saw a record procurement of 14.5 million tonnes of paddy at the minimum support price. The BJP won 10 of the 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh and improved its vote share to 52.65 per cent.



Given Chhattisgarh's substantial mineral resources, what is the impact of the Supreme Court’s recent order on states’ rights to tax mining lands and quarries?

The Supreme Court order is important. It would help Chhattisgarh’s economic growth. However, I wouldn’t like to say anything at this juncture on the subject as the Supreme Court will hear a related issue on July 31 (on the issue of recovery of taxes levied by the Centre on minerals and mines, so far).

What are your thoughts on the OPS implemented by the previous government?

My government is studying the issue of OPS. We will do whatever is the best for all the stakeholders. We would like to ensure that the future of state government employees is protected, but at the same time, fiscal stability is maintained.



During the NITI Aayog meeting, the Prime Minister emphasised the role of states in achieving the ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision. What is the status of your vision document?

The state government is reaching out to stakeholders and consulting them for preparing a Chhattisgarh vision document for the next five years and 25 years, which will be unveiled on Chhattisgarh’s foundation day on November 1. Our officials have reached out to all the sections of society, including farmers, women, youth, traders, and businesspersons. Our road map for Chhattisgarh is to ensure improved education and health services, industrial growth, and innovations in the agriculture sector and infrastructure improvement. At Saturday’s meeting, I highlighted the improvement in the state’s energy sector and all land records are being digitised.



What is the economic growth target for Chhattisgarh?

Chhattisgarh’s current gross state domestic product (GSDP) is Rs 5.05 trillion, and our target is to increase it to Rs 10 trillion in the next five years. We have initiated reforms to achieve this goal, including ensuring transparency in the liquor business where middlemen have been done away with and we are working on a sand mining policy. Corruption has been curbed, and those involved are now in jail. We expect this will plug leakages and increase the state’s revenue.

You recently met members of the 16th Finance Commission. What are your expectations on devolution to Chhattisgarh?



We have requested the 16th Finance Commission that it should factor in geographical and security challenges and provide additional assistance to Chhattisgarh. Our objective is to ensure that development reaches the state’s remotest areas and provide equal opportunities to all our citizens.

How is the 2024-25 Union Budget for Chhattisgarh?

It is a good Budget. It is a Budget for the welfare of Chhattisgarh. It has allocated funds for the rail network and national highways in Chhattisgarh. It has also announced a scheme for the welfare of the Scheduled Tribes which will help 50 million tribals.

How are you meeting the challenge of Maoism?